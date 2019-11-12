Farmer Boys Bread Bowls Officially Return

deals at nearly all Farmer Boys locations beginning November 12, 2019.

The Farm Fresh Burger Chain Is Also Launching ‘Happiest Hours’ Deals 2-5 p.m. Daily

Riverside, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Farmer Boys®, the farm fresh fast casual restaurant chain best known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, is delighting guests with the limited-time return of bread bowls and the introduction of ‘Happiest Hours’ deals at nearly all Farmer Boys locations beginning November 12, 2019.

Bread bowls debuted at Farmer Boys in 2008, and their return has become an annual tradition due to popular demand from guests. Farmer Boys’ bread bowls are made with La Brea Bakery half-pound country white sourdough rounds – free of additives and preservatives. The mildly tart sourdough ‘bowls’ pair perfectly with Farmer Boys’ Boston Clam Chowder and Scratch-Made Chili, both of which can also be ordered in a traditional bowl.

In addition to the return of bread bowls, Farmer Boys is introducing Happiest Hours deals 2-5 p.m. daily at participating locations. The limited-time specials include $2 Zucchini Sticks or Onion Rings, $3 4pc. Chicken Strips, $4 Chili Cheese Fries, and $5 Double Big Cheese® Burger.

“We’re all about making our guests happy, said Larry Rusinko, VP and Chief Marketing Officer of Farmer Boys. “Farmer Boys is proud to bring back our guests’ seasonal favorite, bread bowls, and to provide farm fresh favorites at an unbeatable price during Happiest Hours!”

Bread bowls and Happiest Hour deals can be enjoyed via dine-in, take-out, and drive-thru service. To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh

food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

