Farmer Boys Awards More Than $224K in Continued Support of Team Members Pursuing an Education Through Scholarship Program

The 2022 Awards Ceremony Took Place on September 6, 2022, Marking 10 Years Since Farmer Boys’ Scholarship Program’s Inception

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the Southern California-based fast casual restaurant chain known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, recently announced the winners of their ongoing team member Scholarship Program on September 6, 2022. The program was started in 2012 by Farmer Boys’ founders, the Havadjias brothers, to support team members in their educational pursuits while working at Farmer Boys. This year, $20,750 was granted to 35 scholarship recipients.

“We are honored and thrilled that we have been able to support our team members for the past 10 years through their educational journeys,” said Joe Adney, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “We believe education is a fundamental right for all, and we want to inspire and motivate our team members to pursue their goals while working at Farmer Boys. Since the program’s inception, we have granted $224,420 to various scholarship recipients. Helping our team members realize their goals is of paramount importance to our organization.

An ongoing part of Farmer Boys mission has included fundraiser and community support, including partnering with Riverside County Office of Education Foundation for a remote learning fundraiser and establishing a $200,000 hardship fund for Farmer Boys team members for pandemic relief. Additionally, since 2000, Farmer Boys has fundraised and donated over $1.1 million towards children’s health. The restaurant chain first partnered with Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital of California in 2000 and has since also partnered with UMC Children’s Hospital of Nevada and Phoenix Children’s Hospital, to provide world-class clinical care, outreach programs to children, and fund research-leading innovation in youth health and wellness.

To be considered for a Farmer Boys scholarship, applicants must have at least 6-months of employment with Farmer Boys, be in good standing, be enrolled in a minimum of 6 units or credits and must have out-of-pocket expenses. 2022 team member recipients received scholarships towards education majors including Liberal Studies, Economics, Political Science, and Criminal Justice, to name a few.

For 41 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

