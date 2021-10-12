Farmer Boys Appoints New Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

Joe Adney To Continue Advancing Brand Strategy And Marketing Efforts

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the Southern California-based fast casual restaurant chain known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, has appointed restaurant industry veteran Joe Adney to serve as the concept’s new Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

In this role, Adney will lead marketing, menu innovation, advertising, and the brands digital marketing efforts.

Adney brings 30 years’ experience in leading marketing teams and a proven track record of driving results through data driven innovation, cross-functional collaboration, and developing strategic partnerships. He most recently held the position of Chief Marketing Officer at Black Bear Diner and has led highly successful teams at Shari’s Cafe + Pies, Baskin-Robbins, IHOP Corp., Disney and Bob Evans Restaurants.

“Farmer Boys is known for its exceptional customer service and deep-rooted hospitality,” said Adney. “I am pleased to join a team and brand that values food quality and customer experience so highly.”

“Adney has vast experience working with national and locally-recognized concepts and consulting firms, and we’re very excited for his passion and expertise to enhance the growth of Farmer Boys,” said Dave Wetzel, President and COO of Farmer Boys.

The appointment comes alongside the announcement that Farmer Boys’ current Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Larry Rusinko, has retired after 6 and a half years with the company and nearly 30 years of leading high-performing teams and enabling growth in the restaurant industry.

For 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

About Farmer Boys®

Celebrating 40 years of farm fresh, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and colossal onion rings

. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California, Nevada, and Arizona. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

