Farmer Boys Appoints Joseph Ortiz as Vice President of Finance and Accounting

Ortiz will Lead the Finance and Accounting Teams & Help Drive World-Class Levels of Performance

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the farm fresh fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, has hired restaurant industry and finance veteran Joseph Ortiz to serve as its new Vice President of Finance and Accounting. In this position, Ortiz is responsible for leading the finance and accounting teams through proactive coaching and mentorship, creative strategies, and improved workflow.

“I am excited to join Farmer Boys, an established, yet growing brand, known and respected in the industry for its best-in-class service and quality food,” said Ortiz. “I look forward to providing both strategic and tactical guidance to support Farmer Boys’ finance and accounting teams, growth model, and people development plans.”

Ortiz brings with him over 14 years of finance, strategy and organizational leadership experience, much of which has been within the quick-service restaurant industry. He most recently held the position of Director of Finance at Bakemark and has also led successful teams at CKE Restaurant Holdings Inc., BJ’s Restaurants, YUM! Brands, and Panda Restaurant Group.

“Joseph has a wide variety of experience working in the restaurant industry with both large and mid-sized companies, and he brings a wealth of financial, organizational, and leadership skills that we know will benefit the Farmer Boys brand and team members immensely ,” said David Wetzel, president of Farmer Boys.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .