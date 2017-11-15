Farmer Boys Announces the Return of Signature Soups & Bread Bowls for a Limited Time

Farmer Boys, the popular fast casual burger concept with over 90 locations in California and Nevada, will add three signature soups to their menu from November 21 through the end of March 2018. Customer favorites Boston Clam Chowder and Scratch-Made Chili will return to the menu, as well as the new Cheesy Chicken Tortilla Soup.

The Farm-to-Table Burger Concept Will Feature Three Soups Served In La Brea Bakery Sourdough Bowls

Riverside, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Just in time for the Winter months and cooler temperatures, Farmer Boys, the fast casual burger concept known for its award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast, specialty sandwiches, and farm fresh salads, will be featuring three soup offerings on their farm fresh menu. The signature soups will be available at all Farmer Boys locations from November 21 through the end of March 2018.

The highly anticipated soups will be served in fresh, half-pound sourdough bread bowls from local award-winning La Brea Bakery and include Boston Clam Chowder , made with diced potatoes, chopped sea clams, and simmered in a rich, creamy broth; Cheesy Chicken Tortilla Soup , a creamy Mexican blend of five cheeses, chunks of tender chicken, tomatoes, green peppers, chili powder, jalapeño, and topped with house-made crispy tortilla strips; and Farmer Boys’ signature Scratch-Made Chili , an all-beef hearty blend of 100% USDA fresh burger beef and proprietary spices.

Soups were first introduced on the Farmer Boys menu in 2008 and have been back by popular demand every year since. The Boston Clam Chowder and signature Scratch-Made Chili have been fan favorites since the beginning, while the Cheesy Chicken Tortilla Soup is the newcomer to this year’s bread bowl offerings.

Farmer Boys features several seasonal menu items throughout the year. In an effort to continually deliver the flavors their customers desire, they surveyed a group of customers online about what soup they wanted to see added to the menu this year. The result was overwhelmingly in favor of a Mexican-inspired soup.

“Farmer Boys prides itself on being a customer-driven brand, so we felt it was important to ask our customers what they wanted to see on this year’s soup menu,” said Larry Rusinko, Chief Marketing Officer of Farmer Boys. “They put out a call for a Mexican-inspired soup and we answered with Cheesy Chicken Tortilla, which we anticipate will be a big success on our bread bowl menu this season.”

