Farmer Boys Announces Name Change to ‘Farmer Girls’ in Honor of Women’s History Month in March

The Farm Fresh Concept Will Rename Popular Bacon Boy® Burger To ‘Bacon Girl,’ With Deal And Fundraiser On Sunday, March 8

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys®, the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, is celebrating Women’s History Month throughout March by changing their iconic name to ‘Farmer Girls’ and giving their popular Bacon Boy burger a fresh new name: ‘Bacon Girl.’ In honor of International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8, participating Farmer Girls locations will offer $1 off the burger from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., as well as donate

$1 from every Bacon Girl sold to Catalyst, a global nonprofit on a mission to build workplaces that work for women.

“Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day are all about celebrating the contributions of women to society, and because we have more than 1,600 female staff members who help run our business and make our guests happy each day, we wanted to honor them with the Farmer Girls brand,” said Karen Eadon, president and chief operations officer for Farmer Girls. “While our concept was started by five brothers, our team is supported by all genders and we wanted to use Women’s History Month to recognize that and express our gratitude.”

Farmer Girls is proud to be a women-led company with Karen Eadon, restaurant industry veteran and President since 2015, at the helm. The company has more than 30 women on their corporate team, with more than 290 female managers and employees working at Farmer Girls’ more than 90 restaurants in California and Nevada. Additionally, more than 27% of franchisees are female.

The Farmer Girls name change will be visible at 75 restaurants across California and Nevada, with a new logo proudly displayed through front door decals and reflected on the menu via the Bacon Girl burger. Additionally, follow the brand on Instagram and Twitter at @FarmerGirlsFood for the month of March. For participating locations and more information, visit www.farmer-girls.com .

About Farmer Girls

Founded in 1981, Farmer Girls is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Girls, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Girls is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Girls currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmer-girls.com .