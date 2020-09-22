Farmer Boys Announces 20th Annual Fundraiser for Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital

Farmer Boys Guests Can Round Up To The Nearest Dollar To Donate & Save Children’s Lives

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the farm fresh fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and friendly service, has announced its 20th annual fundraiser supporting Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital will take place beginning September 28, 2020.

Guests can participate in the children’s hospital fundraiser at nearly all California locations by rounding up their change to the next whole dollar. Farmer Boys will contribute 100 percent of donations to Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital to help save children’s lives and assist the caregivers directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 20th year of this partnership, Farmer Boys aims to raise $150,000 for children’s health. Guests can also donate to the Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital fundraiser online at this link .

“Even a small action, such as rounding up change, can make all the difference if it allows children to get the healthcare and treatment they need,” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “We are very proud of what we have accomplished together with Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, our team members, and our guests in lending a helping hand and bettering the lives of children in our communities. This is a cause that just makes ‘cents!’”

With the generous support of their guests, Farmer Boys has fundraised and donated more than $1 million to Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital since first launching the fundraiser in 2000. Every dollar collected helps provide world-class clinical care and outreach programs to children in the San Bernardino, Riverside, Inyo, and Mono Counties. Donations also fund research leading to innovation in youth health and wellness delivering on the promise of a healthier future today for children in the region and beyond.

