Farmer Boys Announces 19th Annual Fundraiser for Loma Linda Children’s Hospital

Farmer Boys Offers Reward Tiers for Guests Who Donate

Riverside, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Farmer Boys®, the farm fresh fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and friendly service, has announced its 19th annual fundraiser supporting Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH) will take place at nearly all California locations from July 23 to September 2, 2019.

Guests who donate $1 to the fundraiser will receive $1 off their next visit. Guests who donate $5 will receive a FREE Big Cheese® – Farmer Boys’ classic burger – on their next visit. All guests who donate to the fundraiser will have their names displayed on Champions for Children donation slips for the duration of the fundraising period. For participating locations, visit www.farmerboys.com/2019lluchfundraiser/.

“It’s that time of the year when our guests can do something good and get something delicious,” said Larry Rusinko, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Farmer Boys. “We are proud to collaborate with our team members, franchisees, and patrons to give back and improve the lives of children and families across Southern California through continued support for Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital.”

With the generous support of their guests, Farmer Boys has fundraised and donated more than $869,000 to LLU Children’s Hospital since first launching the fundraiser in 2000. Every dollar collected helps provide world-class clinical care and outreach programs to children in the San Bernardino, Riverside, Inyo, and Mono Counties.

Donations also fund research leading to innovation in youth health and wellness delivering on the promise of a healthier future today for children in the region and beyond.

