Farmer Boys Announces 18th Annual Fundraiser for Loma Linda Children’s Hospital

Farmer Boys Rewards Customers For Contributions Made During The Fundraising Campaign

Riverside, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Farmer Boys®, the popular fast casual concept which has built a reputation on their farm fresh menu, comfortable restaurant atmosphere, and friendly staff, has begun their 18th annual fundraiser supporting Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH), which will take place at participating California locations through October 8, 2018.

Guests who donate $1 will receive two free slices of thick, double-smoked bacon or a free hand-smashed avocado add-on on their next visit when they show their donation receipt. Guests who donate $5 will also receive a complimentary avocado or bacon add-on during their next visit, plus a branded commemorative lapel pin. All guests who donate to the fundraiser will have their names displayed on Champions for Children donation slips, for the duration of the fundraising period.

“Each year, with the help of our guests, we are honored to make a difference in our communities by raising money for Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, “ said Larry Rusinko, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Farmer Boys. “This year, we want to reward the generosity of our guests by thanking them with what they like most at Farmer Boys: bacon and avocado. Our top-selling menu items all contain bacon and avocado, so we know our guests will be thrilled to pile on free portions of hand-smashed avocado or thick, double-smoked bacon.”

With the generous support of their guests, Farmer Boys has fundraised and donated more than $720,000 to LLUCH since first launching the fundraiser in 2000. Every dollar collected helps provide world-class clinical care and outreach programs to children in the San Bernardino, Riverside, Inyo, and Mono Counties. Donations also fund research leading to innovation in youth health and wellness delivering on the promise of a healthier future today for children in the region and beyond.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Riverside, California, Farmer Boys® is a fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers, specialty sandwiches, crisp salads, signature sides, and all day breakfast. Farmer Boys knows farm fresh food will never go out of style. Today, thanks to an ever-expanding franchise operation, the Farmer Boys family continues to grow. The chain continues to seek sites and franchisees in new and existing regions. Farmer Boys currently operates 92 restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com.

