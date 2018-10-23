Farm-to-Table Restaurant Chain B.GOOD Enters Chicagoland with Trio of Store Openings

Through Partnerships with Local Farmers, Brand Brings Chicagoans “Food with Roots”

Boston, MA (RestaurantNews.com) B.GOOD, the industry pioneer in providing great tasting, locally sourced burgers, bowls, salads, smoothies and more, today announced the opening of three new stores in the Chicago metropolitan area – marking its foray into not only Chicago, but also the Midwest. The farm-to-table restaurant will open its doors in Vernon Hills on October 25, 2018, followed by openings in Schaumburg and Naperville in mid-December.

Founded in 2003, the Boston-based company proudly serves “Food with Roots” – sustainably-grown, fresh and wholesome food prepared fresh in-house. With a diverse range of menu options, B.GOOD offers consumers great-tasting food they can feel good about, and with ingredients sourced from local, independent farmers, customers can expect to see seasonal menu changes that align with the local harvests. Local sourcing partners for Chicago include Bobtail Ice Cream Company, Gotham Greens, Russell Costanza Farms, MightyVine, and Highland Baking Co.

“We have always wanted to be in Chicago, and in looking at our growth plans, the timing was right. We found the Chicago market has been underserved when it comes to locally grown, healthy fast-casual options, and I am excited to introduce B.GOOD and all we have to offer to help fill that void,” said Chris Fuqua, CEO of B.GOOD. “Whether customers want a seasonal salad, a burger and fries, a healthy spin on spaghetti and meatballs or a smoothie, we have options they can feel good about eating – and giving their kids. I am thrilled to expand to this new market and bring Chicagoans food made with great tasting, high-quality ingredients – and partner with local farmers to make that happen.”

B.GOOD currently has 70 locations across the globe, with more than 50 in the U.S. alone and additional openings slated in the greater Albany and Charlotte markets later this year. The three new Chicago stores are located at:

Vernon Hills, IL: Mellody Farm, 875 North Milwaukee Avenue, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 (Opening October 25, 2018)

Naperville, IL: Springbrook Prairie Pavilion, 2555 W. 75th Street, Naperville, IL 60540

Schaumburg, IL: Woodfield Gatherings, 1721 East Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL 60173

To celebrate the new stores, all three locations will be hosting Grand Opening celebrations, featuring live music, smoothie samples and prize giveaways. Additionally, the stores will run their kids eat free promotion daily, with the purchase of an adult entrée, for the first few months after opening. Following the initial offer, the promotion will run every Tuesday and Thursday.

For more information about B.GOOD, its menu offerings and the new B.GOOD store locations and hours, visit Bgood.com.

About B.GOOD

Founded in 2003, B.GOOD is an innovative, fast casual, farm-to-table restaurant chain serving “Food with Roots” – sustainably-grown, fresh and wholesome food that is prepared fresh in-house. With 70 locations across the U.S., Canada, Switzerland and Germany, B.GOOD serves a diverse and delicious menu inspired by the heritage of back to basics simplicity including kale & grain bowls, salads, all-natural local burgers, sides of crisp veggies and oven-finished fries, smoothies and kids’ meals. By sourcing as much as possible from local, independent farmers and being genuinely committed to social and environmental impact, B.GOOD has a unique connection to the communities the brand calls home. Visit bgood.com for more information.

