Farewell Frontroom Pizza

Lakewood, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Frontroom Pizza will officially close its doors January 9, 2022, after 35 years of serving up pizza, pasta, and more to the Green Mountain community in Lakewood, Colorado. Residents are invited to enjoy one last meal at their favorite neighborhood pizzeria over the next week, and bid it farewell through its last night on Sunday, January 9th.

Frontroom Pizza has been a local favorite to the Green Mountain area in Lakewood, Colorado for 35 years, and rightfully so. The made-fresh daily dough and sauce, the atmosphere, the salad bar, and the pizza are all things that have made Frontroom successful over the years. Whether you were out for a family dinner, stopping in for a lunch special, or part of the local sports teams pictured on the wall, Frontroom has been the go-to spot for many, and will be greatly missed.

“It has been a pleasure to be a part of this community for so long. Unfortunately we have struggled with labor shortages, skyrocketing food costs, increased regulation and the high cost of labor, all of which have made it impossible to continue to operate in this location with this concept. We appreciate all of our loyal customers and are grateful to have been able to serve the community since 1986. We will miss you but we look forward to great things to come,” states current owner, Bruce Prior.

Green Mountain residents are encouraged to stop in to Frontroom Pizza one more time before the doors close Sunday night on January 9th. Prior and his team have been running Frontroom since 2018 and have made some major improvements to the location including a full renovation of the dining rooms, and the addition of a patio, but now they are looking to move forward and let someone else step into the location.

Frontroom Pizza is a locally owned and operated pizzeria located in Lakewood, Colorado near Green Mountain. Since 1986 it has been serving up the amazing pizza, pasta and more to the local community.

Contact:

Erik Hartman

Frontroom Pizza

719-966-7280

erik@frontroompizza.com

The post Farewell Frontroom Pizza first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.