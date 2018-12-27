Farewell, Friendly's: Two of the restaurant chain's Lehigh Valley locations close

Fans of the Big Beef Burger, Fishamajig SuperMelt Sandwich and other Friendly’s favorites have two fewer locations to enjoy them in the Lehigh Valley.

Friendly’s restaurants at the Lehigh Valley Mall and Phillipsburg Mall closed last weekend.

A worker at the Phillipsburg location confirmed the restaurant closed Saturday. And a worker at the Whitehall location said that restaurant closed Sunday.

“Thank you for allowing us to serve this wonderful community for so many years,” a sign on the Whitehall restaurant’s door reads. “Sadly, we have closed our doors for the last time.”

The posted message, signed by “Your MacArthur Rd. Friendly’s Team,” invites diners to visit the remaining Lehigh Valley locations: 1836 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; 3099 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township; and 6894 Hamilton Blvd. in Trexlertown.

“Friendly’s in Whitehall values its guests and thanks them for their patronage,” the company said Thursday in response to The Morning Call’s questions. “We encourage our guests from Whitehall to visit our next closest store at 1836 Catasauqua Road in Allentown, Pennsylvania.”

Friendly’s, which is known for its ice cream sundaes, Fribble milkshakes and other desserts, was founded as an ice cream shop in 1935 by brothers Prestley and Curtis Blake, according to the company’s website.

The brothers named it “Friendly” as a promise that the small ice cream shop would be a friendly place for families to enjoy a meal.

“We still believe in that promise,” a message on the website reads.

By 1974, Friendly’s had grown to 500 restaurants in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

In recent years, however, the Massachusetts-based company has been closing locations, with its current restaurant total around 200, according to Boston’s WBZ-TV.

In a statement to WBZ-TV, Friendly’s earlier this month confirmed it had recently closed six restaurants in New York, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.

“Over the past few years, we have identified and minimized the number of locations that no longer deliver the customer experience that we are working to create,” Friendly’s said in the statement, adding that it planned to open restaurants with better service.

In 2011, citing poor economic conditions, high rents and increasing costs, Friendly’s filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced plans to close 63 of its nearly 500 restaurants.

With $70 million in financing secured, Friendly's said then that the company had the capital necessary to meet its obligations.

The closure of the Whitehall Friendly’s follows the recent relocation of a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant that was adjacent to it.

Lehigh Valley Mall management did not provide information about future use of the former restaurant sites.

Meanwhile, the closure of the Friendly’s at the Phillipsburg Mall follows a string of other recent setbacks for the shopping center.

Anchor tenants Sears and Bon-Ton closed earlier this year, and a few months ago, Old Navy left and reopened at the nearby Pohatcong Plaza.

Additionally, fashion chain H&M is set to close Jan. 12 and card and gift shop Matthew’s Hallmark is set to close Jan. 28, according to store employees.

Phillipsburg Mall management did not return messages seeking comment.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog