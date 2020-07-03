  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

FAQ: What we know about the fireworks in Baltimore

July 3, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Baltimore Sun photo by Tasha Treadwell

Here's everything we've learned about the reoccurring fireworks in Baltimore.