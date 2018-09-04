Fantastic Fair food: Pies, demos and the best new flavors on the Midway

A row of perfectly pretty pies lined the judging table inside the Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds.

Glorious apple, cherry and blueberry pies awaited me and other judges as we got ready to dig in to determine which pie was worthy of a ribbon.

The contest, Ultimate Fruit Pie Challenge, was one of a dozen culinary contests at the 166th Allentown Fair, which wrapped up Monday. The fair always packs in a full schedule of events - from live concerts and family entertainment to amusement rides.

But for me, the fair is all about the food.

Let's start with new foods from vendors, and this year the fair had 14. The fair asks festival-goers to choose their favorite new food. Visitors walk the Midway looking for red diamond signs and voting on which foods they like best.

We decided to do our own test this year. I assembled the Morning Call Taste Test team, grabbed a table inside the Agri-Plex and we tried them - from loaded Monster Fries to a PB&J cinnamon bun.

Yes, it's a tough job but someone has to do it.

The testers were Stephanie Sigafoos, online producer; reporters Carol Thompson and Laurie Mason Schroeder and me. We tasted the foods on a stage inside the Agri-Plex. While we had trouble narrowing down the choices, we decided on:

Savory: Cheesesteak Quesadilla by Vince's Steaks: It was like a delicious love child of a cheesesteak and a quesadilla.

Sweet: (tie) Peanut Butter & Jelly Cinnamon Bun: Take a fluffy, cinnamon-packed bun and top with a mountain of cloud-like peanut butter icing and your choice of organic strawberry, raspberry or triple berry jelly. PA Brown Cow Float: A portable treat made with homemade root beer, hand-dipped chocolate ice cream (yes, chocolate) and topped with Wild Windy's Homemade Root Beer Slushy.

Aside from the flavors of the Midway, fair-goers also got to enjoy watching culinary action inside the Agri-Plex. On the Farm to Table Stage, some of the Valley's top chefs showed visitors how to make seasonal dishes. One afternoon Esteban Morales, sous chef at The Shelby in Lower Macungie made a summer chowder with fresh corn and cilantro.

Throughout the fair, chefs gave the audience tips to use at home. Morales spoke often about the importance of tasting through the stages of cooking a dish.

"I'm a big fan of tasting and seeing where you are coming from with flavor," he told the crowd of about 30.

He gave the audience a great tip about the herb cilantro: The more you chop it, the more intense the flavor. He prefers to lightly chiffonade cilantro, a method of chopping where you slice something into thin strips.

Also, a dozen culinary contests were held. Some offer prize money or gifts. Others will qualify winners to move on to national or state competitions, such as the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.

I was fortunate this year to help judge three contests, including Ultimate Fruit Pie. Creativity, flavor and execution were critical in this contest. We judged not only the crust but also the filling as well as the pie's appearance.

We had nine pies to consider, all interesting and creative.

A slamming good blueberry/sour cherry by Daria Gehris of Whitehall won the judges over. The crust was deliciously crispy but the filling is what set this pie apart. I would never have put sour cherries together with blueberries, but it works. Think of lemon and blueberry and how often those flavors are combined. The lemon's sourness brightens up the sweetness in the blueberries. Sour cherries do the same thing. This pie was perfection.

If you're wondering how she made this amazing pie, you'll get to see the recipe. In the next two weeks, we will publish the blue-ribbon (first-place) recipes online and in print in our Life/Food section.

GET READY FOR RECIPES

On Sept. 12 and 19, we'll publish the first-place (blue ribbon) winners of the 12 culinary contests held at the 2018 Allentown Fair.

