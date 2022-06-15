FanCONNECT Birthday Club for Restaurants Launches Nationwide

Tampa, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Merchant Marketing Solutions, a marketing agency for independent restaurants, has launched The FanCONNECT Birthday Club . The company has a history of Gift/Loyalty Systems and marketing services. The Birthday CLUB is the result of highly successful email and text message-based birthday and special occasion marketing campaigns.

The FanCONNECT Birthday Club focuses on Birthday parties for restaurants as it’s the #1 dining out event and what we found was few restaurants were marketing to patrons near their restaurant that had a birthday. We tested the Birthday Club in our local markets and have recently made it available nationally. We have seen success for both franchises and independently owned restaurants. “The Birthday Club is bringing in more than 130 birthday parties a month and our Facebook interactions have gone through the roof,” said Tim Carner of Backyard Boys BBQ.

Dyson Barnett, Founder and CEO of Merchant Marketing Solutions, credits the success of the program to our Birthday-in-a-box technology, social media and neighborhood marketing system which targets patrons near the business celebrating a birthday, not just the small percentage of your market already in your existing loyalty or rewards program. Since new business is critical, this program fills that void. “The nice thing about The Birthday Club is we do all the work, and our system comes with a complete follow up marketing service to keep the customers coming back again and again,” said Barnett.

The Birthday club is a done-for-you service that comes complete with a in-house customer capture system, birthday card mailers and social media services offering a birthday gift for the specific restaurant. Since birthday parties are usually 2 – 20 guests, the initial investment is made back right away with a healthy profit.

