Fan Favorite Mac & Cheese is Back and Better than Ever at Fazoli’s

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain debuts Lobster Mac & Cheese in new Oven-Baked Mac & Cheese line-up, available for a limited time

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s – the brand known for serving up premium Italian recipes at a great value – is putting a delicious spin on a classic comfort dish – Oven-Baked Mac & Cheese – with new craveable flavors.

Starting Jan. 6, guests who visit Fazoli’s will have the luxury of indulging in one of these delectable, premium new dishes – along with Fazoli’s famous unlimited breadsticks:

Lobster Mac & Cheese – Cavatappi pasta topped with a creamy white Cheddar sauce and succulent North Atlantic lobster meat, smothered with Asiago cheese and baked.

– Cavatappi pasta topped with a creamy white Cheddar sauce and succulent North Atlantic lobster meat, smothered with Asiago cheese and baked. Bacon Mac & Cheese – Cavatappi pasta topped with a creamy Asiago cheese sauce and savory chopped bacon, baked with Asiago cheese.

– Cavatappi pasta topped with a creamy Asiago cheese sauce and savory chopped bacon, baked with Asiago cheese. Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese – Cavatappi pasta topped with a creamy Asiago cheese sauce and chopped bacon, piled high with crispy buffalo chicken and drizzled with Parmesan Peppercorn Ranch.

– Cavatappi pasta topped with a creamy Asiago cheese sauce and chopped bacon, piled high with crispy buffalo chicken and drizzled with Parmesan Peppercorn Ranch. Buffalo Chicken Breadstick Slider – Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce and tomato on a garlic buttery breadstick slider bun, topped with Parmesan Peppercorn Ranch.



The renowned Italian brand is also partnering with The Cheesecake Factory Bakery to bring guests new, indulgent desserts that are just the beginning of the delicious sweet flavors guests can expect from Fazoli’s.

The Cheesecake Factory Bakery New York-Style Cheesecake – A gourmet New York-Style Cheesecake on a graham cracker crust made by The Cheesecake Factory Bakery, topped with strawberries.

– A gourmet New York-Style Cheesecake on a graham cracker crust made by The Cheesecake Factory Bakery, topped with strawberries. The Cheesecake Factory Bakery Triple Chocolate Cheesecake – A rich, decadent Chocolate Cheesecake on a chocolate crust made by The Cheesecake Factory Bakery, topped with chocolate chips and drizzled with Ghirardelli® chocolate sauce.

“We’ve been searching for new ways to add our own unique and delicious spin on classic favorites,” said Director of Culinary Innovation Rick Petralia. “We like to put a Fazoli’s twist on familiar dishes to give our guests the opportunity to try something new and have even more variety when they visit. Each of these dishes are craveable, and they set us apart from other restaurants in the industry because at Fazoli’s, we promise guests a premium meal with an elevated experience at an affordable price. Our exceptional limited-time offerings deliver that and much more.”

These indulgent menu items are only available for a limited time at participating locations. For location details, hours, menus and more information, visit fazolis.com.

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” Recipient of the 2019 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management by CEO Carl Howard. Visit ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-953-5432

cstudebaker@championmgt.com