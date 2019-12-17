Fan-Favorite The Halal Guys Expands Atlanta Presence with New Location in Duluth

More than 300 hungry customers lined up for the much anticipated grand opening

Duluth, GA (RestaurantNews.com) The Halal Guys , the largest American halal street food concept in the world, is continuing its expansion across the Atlanta area with a new location at 3455 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Duluth, Georgia. Last month, more than 300 patrons enjoyed the highly anticipated grand opening celebration at the new restaurant.

The Halal Guys already operates successful locations in Atlanta and Chamblee, and the new Duluth location will enable them to bring their beloved halal street food to even more people across the region.

“We feel privileged to have the opportunity to serve our customers and fans in Duluth,” said Franchisee Joe Hafez. “We believe we are an excellent addition to the diverse culture already in place and are looking forward to integrating ourselves within the community.”

Franchisees Joe Hafez and Mitesh Patel grew up in New York, where The Halal Guys originated. They were regular customers before the first brick and mortar location opened.

“Our passion for the food industry, our faith in the leadership of the founders, the corporate structure in place, and our love for the brand brought us together,” said Patel. “As one of the earlier franchise groups for this brand, we signed for three territories before the first franchise location opened. We have committed to 15 locations in four states and have no plans to slow down.”

From its humble beginnings as a New York City street cart, The Halal Guys has expanded into an internationally known fast-casual dining experience with a loyal fan base as diverse as their flavor palate. The concept currently operates four carts and 95 restaurants, with 400 more locations in the pipeline.

The Halal Guys is partnered with Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is actively looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the United States and internationally. To learn more about The Halal Guys franchising opportunities, please visit http://go.fransmart.com/thehalalguys .

About The Halal Guys

The Halal Guys grew from its humble beginnings as a food cart on the streets of New York City to a global icon known as the largest American halal street food concept in the world. The food cart was first parked on the corner of 53rd and 6th Avenue in 1990 by three like-minded men from Egypt who came to America in search of a better life. When the founders noticed many Muslim cab drivers in New York City were looking for a place to buy halal food in Manhattan, they created their first food cart that quickly grew into a leading destination for American halal fare. In 2013, The Halal Guys was ranked the most popular food truck reviewed on FourSquare and in 2014, was the third most reviewed restaurant on Yelp in the United States. That same year, The Halal Guys began expanding its authentic halal cuisine from the food cart into restaurants and now operates more than 90 locations within the United States, Canada, Indonesia, South Korea and the Philippines. For more information, visit www.thehalalguys.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com, Facebook at facebook.com/fransmart , Twitter at twitter.com/FransmartSocial , LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fransmart and Instagram at instagram.com/fransmartsocial .

Contact:

Sophia Groome

Fransmart

sophia@fransmart.com

703-842-5400