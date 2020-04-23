Fan-Favorite Capriotti’s is Feeding America, Keeping Safety Top of Mind

National Fast-Casual Sandwich Chain Creates Safe Options to Keep Families Fed During Pandemic

Las Vegas, NV ( RestaurantNews.com ) A lot has changed amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but Capriotti’s locations across the nation remain open and dedicated to serving extraordinary, delicious and mouthwatering subs to communities. Capriotti’s is open for carryout, catering and delivery via call-ahead and online orders. The sub shop, known for its award-winning subs, is also taking proactive measures to serve up its fan-favorite sub, salad and catering orders safely, while supporting community efforts to feed hospital teams and first responders.

To keep loyal fans safe amid the pandemic, Capriotti’s is offering contactless delivery and curbside pickup. Customers can place orders at order.capriottis.com , the CAPAddicts App or through its third-party delivery partners. At participating locations, Capriotti’s fans also have the option of ordering on-site at the shop without going inside by scanning large QR codes posted outside of the shop. On top of safe ordering methods, all shops are practicing extraordinary safety protocols for both pick-up and delivery orders including:

Tightly-sealed packaging for safe transportation of delivery orders

Handwashing is thorough and more frequent than industry standards

Social distancing protocols are in place in restaurants and are practiced among team members

Gloves are worn by team members preparing food

Surfaces are cleaned and disinfected frequently throughout the day

Capriotti’s team members are staying home if they feel ill as their health and safety and that of their customers are the highest priority

Capriotti’s is offering a free grilled cheese for kids with the purchase of a full-sized entrée when you order online or in-shop. No promo code required. In addition, Capriotti’s is committed to supporting the communities it lives in throughout this difficult time. In Las Vegas, where the brand is headquartered, teams have been mobilized to make thousands of discounted box lunches for Assemblyman Steve Yeager’s Las Vegas Frontline Food Fund Campaign that helps feed doctors, nurses and hospital employees on the frontline of the coronavirus fight. The community can join Assemblyman Yeager in the fight by contributing funds towards this effort here . Locally-owned Capriotti’s shops across the nation are also supporting individual community efforts to help keep first-responders and healthcare workers fed throughout the pandemic.

“More than ever before, Capriotti’s is committed to continuing to serve the community with the highest standard of safety and service that our fans know and love,” said Jason Smylie, President of Capriotti’s. “Providing a safe way to order our fan-favorite, handmade subs to keep the community fed is our highest priority. Curbside pickup as well as contactless delivery at as many shops as possible, are designed to provide safe options for our neighbors.”

Capriotti’s has been serving extraordinary subs for more than 40 years. Beloved for its wide array of handcrafted sandwiches including the Bobbie, made with in-house roasted turkey, hand-pulled off the bone, combined with cranberry sauce, and stuffing; the customer-favorite Capastrami made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and of course; Capriotti’s award-winning Cheese Steaks available with premium steak, chicken or Impossible beef.

Remember, you still have choices. Support a locally-owned small businesses and Choose Extraordinary. To find a shop near you, visit https://capriottis.com/locations/ . To place an order for curbside pickup or delivery, visit order.capriottis.com or download the CAPAddicts Rewards App.

About Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti’s cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the United States. Capriotti’s signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted “The Greatest Sandwich in America” by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti’s fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti’s plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025. For more information, visit capriottis.com . Like Capriotti’s on Facebook , follow on Twitter or Instagram .