Famous Toastery Gearing Up for Growth in Second Half of 2018, Announces Ranking on Inc. 5000

Building off of strong momentum, the gourmet breakfast and lunch franchise is continuing to expand across the country.

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Famous Toastery, a better-breakfast brand based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has big plans for the remainder of 2018. Building on momentum gained during the first half of the year and a recent ranking on Inc.’s 5000 fastest growing companies, the franchise is looking forward to increasing its presence in states with existing locations and expanding into new territories.

“Since launching our franchise opportunity five years ago, we have seen tremendous growth with 32 locations currently open,” said Robert Maynard, Famous Toastery CEO and founder. “Franchise partners are eager to work with us because the better-breakfast segment is booming, and they see that our made-from-scratch food and ongoing specialties make us a local favorite in every community we are in. Our hours also allow franchisees the flexibility to spend time with their families in the afternoon, which makes our brand even more attractive.”

With franchises open in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Colorado, New York and Pennsylvania, Famous Toastery is eager to bring its unique concept to new states, including Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia and Florida. The brand recently opened its first location in the founders’ home state of New York. The Commack Long Island restaurant will opened in August in the same county where Maynard’s father lives.

“My fellow founder Brian Burchill and I grew up down the street from each other on Long Island,” Maynard said. “My dad was a New York City firefighter, and Brian’s father is a retired policeman, so we have deep roots in New York and are thrilled to bring Famous Toastery home. There’s isn’t a gourmet breakfast and brunch restaurant quite like Famous Toastery on Long Island, and we are ready to fill that void.”

In addition to its new restaurant in New York, the company is preparing to open 10 more locations this year and is on pace to have 55 restaurants by the end of 2019. As the brand continues to pick up steam with strong sales and 80 percent year over year growth projected through 2018, it has garnered attention from media outlets around the country. Famous Toastery has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, FOX Business Television’s Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Vogue, Entrepreneur Magazine, Forbes, and FOX and Friends. It was also recognized as one of the top 14 restaurant chains ready for lift-off in 2018 and on CNBC as one of the top six franchises to buy.

The positive press has attracted new customers and made loyal fans hungry for more. To satisfy their appetite for Famous Toastery, the company is unveiling a new catering menu and online ordering program so guests can get their favorite breakfast and lunch dishes on the go.

“Our goal is to make the ordering process as quick and convenient as possible for our customers,” said Famous Toastery Chief Operating Officer David Burgess. “People are busier than ever, so our new online ordering service will speed up the process when guests are in a hurry and give them access to our fresh, made-from-scratch menu in a new and exciting way while also increasing location sales as another stream of revenue.”

For more information about franchising opportunities with Famous Toastery, visit http://ownatoastery.com.

About Famous Toastery

Famous Toastery’s story began in 2005 in Huntersville, N.C. in a small house-turned-restaurant where best friends Brian Burchill and Robert Maynard opened their first breakfast spot. News of their fresh-made breakfasts and fun atmosphere spread. The concept quickly grew to three locations, serving new and loyal clients dishes such as made-from-scratch banana and peanut butter stuffed French toast and avocado omelets. Never compromising fresh ingredients or friendly service, the demand for Toast kept growing. To satisfy its family of patrons’ pleas for more locations, Toast evolved into a franchise system in 2013. Dining customers can always expect impeccable service because at Famous Toastery, “every server is your server.” Breaking through the boring casual breakfast segment, Famous Toastery will continue spreading its success to new communities across the United States. For more information about Famous Toastery or to learn about franchising opportunities, please visit famoustoastery.com.

