Famous Toastery Enters 2022 On Pace To Double Units To 50 by 2024

Charlotte, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) As 2022 gets into swing, Famous Toastery , the 25-plus unit better breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise, is well on its way to reaching its goal of 50 units by 2024. The brand’s CEO and founder Robert Maynard , says the brand is on track to close 10–12 new franchise deals in 2022. Five to seven of those deals will be in North Carolina, and the rest in South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Florida.

Key to that growth, says Maynard, is Famous Toastery’s commitment to its famous food and service.

“We’ve stayed true to our mission, guaranteeing that our food is fresh and made in-house every single day,” said Maynard. “We don’t just use the word ‘fresh’ and have frozen tomato soup come in, or have nitrate-filled turkey come in. We roast our own turkey. We make our own soup. We make our own salad dressings. We make every omelet in a pan. We get top-of-the-line items. We don’t cut corners on food. That’s the big differentiator between us and our competitors.”

The franchise’s transparency with prospective investors is another critical factor in it’s growth, Maynard says. Interested franchisees are invited to observe the ins and outs of the operations at any store or the corporate headquarters.

“We put our money where our mouth is, meaning, we don’t say one thing and then do another,” Maynard said. “We actually do what we say we’re going to do, and that’s what we’ve always been known for.”

Maynard notes that this year’s addition of Michael Mabry to the team as president has bolstered franchisee support as the brand continues to grow. The franchise is also bolstering its franchise support by dedicating a team a member who will be working directly with franchisees directly as they open and grow.

“This role will be dedicated strictly to the franchisees, both existing and new ones that are opening,” said Maynard. “They’ll have much more dedicated, goal-oriented and driven support.”

Mabry says the brand’s plans to expand throughout the Carolinas will ensure that new franchisees receive their famous support as they launch.

“The Carolinas and a few adjoining states will have that base of consumers that recognize the brand. After all, we are famous in North Carolina. And one of the things that we feel is important is to become famous in our current markets before we start to expand into new ones,” Mabry said. “Quite frankly, the amount of guests that come in from other towns and express interest in opening the franchise in their home markets is exciting. We’re really just listening to what our fans are telling us, looking at the demand and making the strategic decisions along the way.”

As the brand continues to expand throughout North Carolina and the southeast region, Maynard says maintaining quality in both restaurant offerings and franchisee support comes down to executing on the existing model.

“It’s all about execution,” said Maynard. “We have the choice to muddle our system down with subpar service and food and make a little more money, but then we wouldn’t be able to call ourselves the ‘better breakfast’ franchise. Anything can be systematized; franchising is all about making things easier and faster in different aspects. The concept Famous Toastery chose was not to change how we source our food and how we prepare that fresh, made-to-order style that is so loved. That’s staying in our core model. It’s what makes us who we are; it’s not, it’s not rocket science. It’s just execution.”

