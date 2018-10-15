Famous Toastery Announces Rankings on Franchise Times Top 200+ Franchises and Inc. 5000 List

The gourmet breakfast and lunch franchise is experiencing rapid growth across its home state of North Carolina, with additional development in New York and Virginia

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Famous Toastery, a better-breakfast brand based in Charlotte, North Carolina with 34 locations nationwide, is racking up recognition as a lucrative business opportunity and fast growing franchise brand on this year’s Inc. 5000 list and the Franchise Times Top 200+ Franchises. Famous Toastery is no stranger to receiving awards. Since first opening in 2005 and launching franchise opportunities in 2013, the brand has been named Best Breakfast, Best Brunch, Best Soup and more.

These awards build on the company’s momentum, as the leading breakfast and lunch franchise is headed for major expansion in its home state. In addition to recent openings in Matthews, Asheville and Blowing Rock, more restaurants are planned to open over the next year across North Carolina in Denver, Waxhaw, Charlotte Mountain Isle Lake and the Greater Charlotte area.

Famous Toastery’s success has also been noted in major media outlets, including Entrepreneur magazine, Forbes, FOX and Friends, FOX Business Television, Vogue and the Wall Street Journal. The chain was recognized by FSR Magazine as being one of the top 14 restaurant chains ready for lift-off in 2018. Famous Toastery was also identified by CNBC as a top franchise to buy.

“This was never meant to be a 30-plus unit chain and growing, but it’s exciting,” Famous Toastery co-founder and CEO Robert Maynard said. “We take it one step at a time. We’re not just selling franchises. We’ve become very picky about who we choose to grow with. We have a system that works, and the better-breakfast market is still untapped. There’s a lot of room here to grow, and we’re pretty excited about that.”

The brand is also expanding throughout the United States. A new Famous Toastery restaurant already opened in Commack, which is located in Long Island in New York, and an agreement has been signed with a franchisee to open a location in Reston, Virginia.

“My business partner and I grew up in Long Island, so it was amazing to bring Famous Toastery there,” Maynard said. “We’re already looking to open more locations in Long Island. We’re also thrilled about the Reston opening and plan to bring Famous Toastery to the Washington, D.C. market. We are going to continue building in and around where we have locations, but we’re also always looking for qualified multi-unit franchise partners to grow with us in untapped markets, as well.”

Famous Toastery is working toward closing out territories in North Carolina.

“For North Carolina, we own the market, and we’re continuing to do so,” Maynard said. “We’ve had a lot of success throughout the Carolinas. It’s always great to grow in your base and own your market, and that’s what we’re doing.”

With this expansion comes the need for more franchisees.

“The perfect Famous Toastery franchisee is someone who is dedicated and passionate and understands hard work,” Maynard said. “Famous Toastery is a full-service restaurant, not a quick-serve restaurant. It takes a lot of skill, energy and finesse to run, and we’re lucky because we have great franchisees in our system.”

For more information about franchising opportunities with Famous Toastery, visit http://ownatoastery.com.

About Famous Toastery

Famous Toastery’s story began in 2005 in Huntersville, N.C. in a small house-turned-restaurant where best friends Brian Burchill and Robert Maynard opened their first breakfast spot. News of their fresh-made breakfasts and fun atmosphere spread. The concept quickly grew to three locations, serving new and loyal clients dishes such as made-from-scratch banana and peanut butter stuffed French toast and avocado omelets. Never compromising fresh ingredients or friendly service, the demand for Toast kept growing. To satisfy its family of patrons’ pleas for more locations, Toast evolved into a franchise system in 2013. Dining customers can always expect impeccable service because at Famous Toastery, “every server is your server.” Breaking through the boring casual breakfast segment, Famous Toastery will continue spreading its success to new communities across the United States. For more information about Famous Toastery or to learn about franchising opportunities, please visit famoustoastery.com.

Contact:

Lauren Kaminski

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

lauren@nolimitagency.com