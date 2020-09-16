Famous Toastery Accelerates Franchise Growth With Plans to Double in Size Over the Next Two-and-a-Half Years

The better-breakfast brand is appealing to franchisees thanks to a scratch kitchen, flavorful daily specials and a focus on treating both its customers and employees with respect and admiration.

Charlotte, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Famous Toastery has been one of the fastest growing better-breakfast chains in the U.S. As an early pioneer of the breakfast-and-lunch-only sector, Famous Toastery has made a name for itself by offering all-day breakfast long before the quick-service giants had discovered the sales potential. In addition to breakfast staples like waffles and avocado toast, the restaurant also serves an extensive array of traditional lunch selections, like burgers, wraps, a crab roll and grilled cheese on sourdough bread. Toasted, of course.

After starting a franchise program in 2013, the North Carolina-based concept jumped from three to more than 25 stores in just five years, with franchisees being drawn to the brand’s proven business model, strong support infrastructure and the opportunity for an attractive work-life balance.

In response to this rapid growth and beloved consumer offering , the brand earned spots on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 and Inc. 5000 .

“Now, we are accelerating our franchise development efforts again, with the goal of doubling in size over the next two-and-a-half years,” said Maynard.

Since this acceleration happens to correspond with the COVID-19 pandemic, Maynard says the 26-unit Famous Toastery has had to make some major adjustments to operations. Some of the adjustments included paper menus (and eventually QR codes), contactless payment and limited menu items. The most important advancement was the launch of an online ordering platform, which was rolled out in four days.

“We have been implementing new technology so that we can meet our guests where they are comfortable,” said Maynard. “Regardless of whether they want a paper menu or a digital menu, or whether they want to pay up front or on their phone — we are creating solutions that benefit all of our customers. Plus, we are constantly reviewing trends and looking for ways to meet nutritional requests and needs. Our motto ‘Every Server is Your Server’ means that no matter what you need, you can ask any server and they will get it for you.”

Regarding the success of the brand’s franchisees, Maynard says operators are doing well as they wait for things to return to normal. Famous Toastery has worked hard to assist established franchise owners during the pandemic, including royalty forgiveness and access to funds from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Looking ahead, Famous Toastery appears to be well-positioned for the future and has already received a lot of interest from franchise prospects. Two restaurants opened in August and another one is scheduled to open before the end of 2020.

The franchising industry is also recognizing Famous Toastery’s winning model. The company was recently recognized on Restaurant Business’s Future 50 and featured as a Travelers’ Choice Winner on TripAdvisor.

“While the breakfast, brunch and lunch segment is becoming more saturated, we have a special story to tell,” said Maynard. “Thanks to our breakfast-and-lunch service model, Famous Toastery franchisees enjoy a work-life balance that allows them to create the lifestyle and future they desire. In addition, our focus on making sure that patrons, staff members and franchisees alike all feel warmly welcomed by the brand at every point of contact sets us apart from the competition.”

About Famous Toastery

Charlotte, N.C. based Famous Toastery began in 2005 in a small house-turned-restaurant where best friends Brian Burchill and Robert Maynard opened their first breakfast spot. Never compromising fresh ingredients or friendly service, Famous Toastery evolved into a franchise system in 2013 and now has over 25 locations. In 2020 and 2019, Famous Toastery placed on Restaurant Business’ The Future 50, featuring the fastest-growing small chains. Famous Toastery was ranked No. 9 in the Full-Service Restaurants category of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Food Franchises of 2019 and on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 Rankings in 2019. In 2018, Famous Toastery received recognition by CNBC as a top franchise to buy, FSR Magazine as one of the Top 14 restaurant chains ready for lift-off, Inc. 5000’s list of the fastest growing companies and Franchise Times’ Top 200+ franchise opportunities. For more information about Famous Toastery, visit www.famoustoastery.com . To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit www.ownatoastery.com .

