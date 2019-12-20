Famous Dave’s Reveals New, Smaller Footprint Prototype Restaurant in Uptown, Minneapolis on December 20

The beloved BBQ restaurant franchise opens the first of its smaller footprint concept restaurants, marking a design transition for the brand.

Minnetonka, MN (RestaurantNews.com) Famous Dave’s has announced it will open the first of its smaller footprint prototype restaurants in Uptown, Minneapolis at 800 W. Lake Street on Friday, December 20 at 11:00 a.m. CST. The new restaurant is approximately 3,000 square feet, (compared to the average 6,500 – 7,000 square feet) and features a bar-centric environment and compact dining area.

The restaurant will also feature technological innovations such as tabletop ordering and digital kiosks in an effort to appeal to a younger demographic. The location will focus heavily on its off-premise delivery and catering business, which was previously a large aspect of the brand’s former Uptown location. The executive team has focused on curating a different and exciting experience for its guests within the space by introducing activities such as trivia, game nights and karaoke, while continuing to implement the same core values that Famous Dave’s has held for 25 years.

“We’re excited to explore this new concept, which allows our brand to operate from a smaller space with a bar-centric atmosphere, resulting in a comfortable and fun local hangout,” said Jeff Crivello, CEO of BBQ Holdings, Inc. “Our team is looking forward to this initiative in which will capture efficiencies in occupancy costs, labor, and an abbreviated menu of our legendary, core BBQ.”

Famous Dave’s parent holding company, BBQ Holdings, Inc. who recently opened its Clark Crew BBQ restaurant concept with its partner Clark Championship Products LLC, is looking to open five to ten of these smaller footprint restaurants by the end of 2020. The brand is also looking to implement a drive-thru to continue the convenience factor at their existing stores. In addition to expanding the concept in the Minneapolis market, Famous Dave’s is also looking at opening in Atlanta, New York, New Jersey, the Carolinas, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

The BBQ restaurant chain is focusing on growth and innovation while continuing to invest in technology, customers and franchisees to support their new openings and continued growth.

“At the end of the day, our foundation is built on great BBQ and fantastic service,” said Al Hank, Sr. Director, Strategy & Franchise Operations. “You can still enjoy that same Famous Dave’s experience but we’re taking the steps towards ensuring that our customers are able to come in to catch the game and grab a beer while also having the option to order our Famous BBQ from the comfort of their own homes.”

About Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ). Famous Dave’s was founded by ‘Famous Dave’ Anderson, whose passion for BBQ led him on a 25-year cross-country trek to find the best regional BBQ recipes in the country before opening the first Famous Dave’s in Hayward, Wisconsin. As of August 12, 2019, Famous Dave’s has 134 locations in 33 states and three countries including 33 company-owned and 101 franchise-operated restaurants. Famous Dave’s is known for its on-premise real pit smokers, scratch-recipe cooking, and 700 national and regional awards for everything from best ribs to best Bar-B-Que sauce to best cookbook. Famous Dave’s offers a wide variety of BBQ favorites including signature award-winning St. Louis-Style Ribs, Texas Beef Brisket, Georgia Chopped Pork, and Country-Roasted Chicken. Each seasoning blend was personally developed by Dave himself, after years of research and development to bring flavorful and authentic BBQ to his Guests. Scratch-recipes round out the menu with delicious items that include Famous Dave’s award-winning Corn Bread Muffins and Dave’s Famous Bread Pudding. For more information, visit famousdaves.com, facebook.com/famousdaves, or follow on Twitter @Famous_Daves.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Hoch

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

jennifer@nolimitagency.com