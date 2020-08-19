Famous Dave’s Opens Newest Restaurant in Al Ain, UAE

The beloved BBQ restaurant franchise is continuing to grow internationally with its latest opening in the UAE.

Minnetonka, MN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Famous Dave’s , an award-winning, internationally recognized barbeque restaurant has opened its sixth restaurant in the UAE at Al Jimi Mall, Al-Ain with Tablez Food Company, a brand specializing in unique homegrown, international and local cuisines with leading franchise concepts.

“We are thrilled for the Tablez Group to open their sixth Famous Dave’s restaurant,” said Famous Dave’s CEO Jeff Crivello. “Tablez has been a great partner and steward of the brand and we appreciate the commitment and respect Mr. Adeeb and Miss Shafeena have instilled within their team for Famous Dave’s. We bless this new restaurant with the best of luck and much success.“

After seeing the potential Famous Dave’s had in the UAE, attributable to the brand’s beloved barbeque, name recognition and legacy status, Tablez expanded its agreement in August 2018 to open a total of seven locations. Together, Tablez and Famous Dave’s have partnered closely to launch the brand in the UAE with great success, even beating initial projections to open several locations ahead of schedule.

“At Tablez, we have been constantly innovating ourselves to bring global food concepts closer to food connoisseurs by investing in brands that are known for their authentic recipes,” said Shafeena Yussufali, CEO and founder of Tablez Food Company. Famous Dave’s has earned immense goodwill among barbeque enthusiasts worldwide for its original American concept of great outdoor food, in a setting of comfort and ease. We are happy that our present partnership allows us to take the brand to different parts of the UAE, and with this new outlet, we hope to delight the people of Al Ain with the restaurant’s award-winning dishes.”

Sajan Alex, vice president of Tablez Food Company spoke to the expanding with the brand saying, “We at Famous Dave’s are excited to welcome guests at the new restaurant by offering not only a world-class experience but also showing how focused we are towards providing rich, hand-crafted meats that are smoked on the premises with our delicious secret rubs and spices.”

As an innovator in the space, Famous Dave’s is embracing the challenge of becoming a familiar name in a new international territory, hoping to grow consistently in neighboring countries. With the expanded development agreement, Famous Dave’s is excited to bring a relevant menu of its award-winning barbecue and grilled meats, burgers, sandwiches, salads, made-from-scratch sides and classic desserts to even more guests in the UAE.

“It’s an exciting era for Famous Dave’s as we focus on growth and innovation of our brand, while continuing to implement the same core values that Famous Dave’s has held for 25 years,” said Crivello.

About Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ). Famous Dave’s was founded by “Famous Dave” Anderson, whose passion for BBQ led him on a 25-year cross-country trek to find the best regional BBQ recipes in the country before opening the first Famous Dave’s in Hayward, Wisconsin. As of August 19, 2019, Famous Dave’s has 126 locations in 31 states and three countries, including 30 company-owned and 94 franchise-operated restaurants. Famous Dave’s is known for its on-premise real pit smokers, scratch-recipe cooking, and 700 national and regional awards for everything from best ribs to best Bar-B-Que sauce to best cookbook. Famous Dave’s offers a wide variety of BBQ favorites, including its signature award-winning St. Louis-Style Ribs, Texas Beef Brisket, Georgia Chopped Pork and Country-Roasted Chicken. Each seasoning blend was personally developed by Dave himself, after years of research and development, to bring flavorful and authentic BBQ to his Guests. Scratch-recipes round out the menu with delicious items that include Famous Dave’s award-winning Corn Bread Muffins and Dave’s Famous Bread Pudding. For more information, visit famousdaves.com , facebook.com/famousdaves , or follow on Twitter @Famous_Daves .