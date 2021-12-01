Famous Dave’s Named One of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains for 2022 by Newsweek

In a survey of more than 4,000 customers and employees of restaurant chains in the U.S., the barbeque franchise received four stars as one of the most highly regarded brands in the “BBQ” category.

Minnetonka, MN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Famous Dave’s , the fast-growing barbeque franchise with 134 restaurants in markets across the country, was recently named one of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains for 2022 by Newsweek . This year’s list includes 220 restaurant brands across 16 categories and Famous Dave’s received four stars in the “BBQ” category.

According to Newsweek, the awards are based on the results of a survey of more than 4,000 customers and employees of restaurant chains in the U.S. The survey, which was conducted by Newsweek and global data firm Statista, asked respondents to specify which restaurant chains they would recommend for one of 16 different cuisines, as well as to share their experiences by rating the restaurant chains regarding 10 assessment criteria. Those criteria assessments included: taste of food, cleanliness, hygiene, service quality, accessibility, transparency about ingredients, location, COVID-19, dealing with environmental issues and treatment of employees.

Each survey respondent provided evaluations for one or several restaurants and more than 35,000 evaluations were collected in total, Newsweek reports. Those ratings were then aggregated to find a final score and the restaurant chains that received a minimum number of recommendations and an overall score of at least 7 out of 10 were included on the list. In addition, a restaurant chain was required to have at least three locations across different cities within at least one U.S. state.

About BBQ Holdings

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) is a national restaurant company engaged in franchising, ownership and operation of casual and fast dining restaurants. As of November 10, 2021, BBQ Holdings had seven brands with 303 locations in three countries including 89 Company owned locations and 214 franchised locations. In addition to these locations, the Company opened eight Company-owned Famous Dave’s ghost kitchens operating within its Granite City locations, and 20 Famous Dave’s franchisee ghost kitchens operating out of the kitchen of another restaurant location or a shared kitchen space. While BBQ Holdings continues to diversify its ownership in the restaurant community, it was founded with the principle of combining the “art and science” of barbecue to serve up the very best of the best to barbecue lovers everywhere. Along with a wide variety of BBQ favorites served at their BBQ restaurants, BBQ Holdings also operates Granite City Food and Brewery restaurants which offer award winning craft beer and a made-from-scratch, chef driven menu featuring contemporary American cuisine. Village Inn and Bakers Square add a legendary Family Dining element to BBQ Holdings, with these concepts specializing in breakfast and pies. Tahoe Joe’s, the Company’s newest addition, is known for their pellet-broiler cooked and smoked infused steak.

