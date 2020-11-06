Famous Dave’s Announces System-wide Veterans Day Promotion

The BBQ restaurant franchise is stepping up to provide a free meal to veterans and active-duty military personnel on November 11.

Minnetonka, MN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Famous Dave’s , the beloved 127-unit barbecue restaurant franchise, is rolling out a Veteran’s Day promotion at all restaurants across the US in an effort to give back to the community and show its appreciation to veteran guests and active-duty military personnel.

On November 11 in honor of Veterans Day, Famous Dave’s is offering a free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and side at all locations to all active and retired military personnel. The promotion will be available for Dine In and To Go orders. When ordering online, guests will choose the sandwich and enter the coupon code “VETERAN” at checkout on famousdaves.com/togo . Veterans must show valid proof of service at pickup.

While many restaurant brands have scaled down promotional offerings or eliminated them altogether amid COVID-19, Famous Dave’s has stepped up to support those who have sacrificed so much for our country. Other brands may require customers to dine-in or make a purchase before receiving the deal, but there is no purchase required for the Famous Dave’s Veteran’s Day promotion.

“2020 has been a very tough year for many, and we look forward to continuing to be a source of comfort for our guests,” said Famous Dave’s CEO Jeff Crivello. “Our Veteran’s Day offer is our small way of showing how grateful we are for our veterans and all they do for us and our communities.”

Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ). Famous Dave’s was founded by “Famous Dave” Anderson, whose passion for BBQ led him on a 25-year cross-country trek to find the best regional BBQ recipes in the country before opening the first Famous Dave’s in Hayward, Wisconsin. As of November 5, 2020 Famous Dave’s has 127 locations in 31 states and two countries, including 29 company-owned and 98 franchise-operated restaurants. Famous Dave’s is known for its on-premise real pit smokers, scratch-recipe cooking, and 700 national and regional awards for everything from best ribs to best Bar-B-Que sauce to best cookbook. Famous Dave’s offers a wide variety of BBQ favorites, including its signature award-winning St. Louis-Style Ribs, Texas Beef Brisket, Georgia Chopped Pork and Country-Roasted Chicken. Each seasoning blend was personally developed by Dave himself, after years of research and development, to bring flavorful and authentic BBQ to his Guests. Scratch-recipes round out the menu with delicious items that include Famous Dave’s award-winning Corn Bread Muffins and Dave’s Famous Bread Pudding. For more information, visit famousdaves.com , facebook.com/famousdaves , or follow on Twitter @Famous_Daves .

