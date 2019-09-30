Famous Dave’s Announces New Prototype Restaurant in Uptown, Minneapolis

America’s favorite BBQ restaurant franchise will reopen its former Uptown location in Q4 2019, featuring a smaller real estate footprint and a focus on delivery and catering

Minnetonka, MN (RestaurantNews.com) Famous Dave’s has announced the relocation of its Uptown, Minneapolis store, which will open in Q4, 2019. The location, opening at 800 W. Lake Street, Minneapolis MN 55408 will showcase the new prototype; a compact, modern bar and dining area, which is part of the brand’s larger strategy to shift its locations to a smaller footprint.

The small setting and bar-centric environment will also feature community tables and will continue to focus on delivery and catering, which was previously a large aspect of the former Uptown location. In addition, the menu will have new food and beverage items including shareable finger foods, handhelds, grab and go options along with new cocktail and non-alcoholic drink options. The new Famous Dave’s on Lake Street will also feature free parking for restaurant Guests, a coveted amenity in the Uptown neighborhood.

“The new Minneapolis location is part of an effort to give our customers more of what they want, when they want it and continue to address their needs whether that be dining in our restaurant or enjoying our award-winning BBQ in the comfort of their own homes.” said Jeff Crivello, CEO.

After 25 years of being known for its full-service dining and meat-forward BBQ menu, Famous Dave’s is evolving key aspects of its brand to continue to meet its customers’ needs. The brand recently announced a partnership with Beyond Meat ® in an effort to continue its leadership in the space, by offering high-quality protein options, which will be on the menu at the Lake Street location.

About Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) was founded by ‘Famous Dave’ Anderson, whose passion for BBQ led him on a 25-year cross-country trek to find the best regional BBQ recipes in the country before opening the first Famous Dave’s in Hayward, Wisconsin. As of May 13, 2019, Famous Dave’s has 136 locations in 33 states and three countries including 27 company-owned and 109 franchise-operated restaurants. Famous Dave’s is known for its on-premise real pit smokers, scratch-recipe cooking, and 700 national and regional awards for everything from best ribs to best Bar-B-Que sauce to best cookbook. Famous Dave’s offers a wide variety of BBQ favorites including signature award-winning St. Louis-Style Ribs, Texas Beef Brisket, Georgia Chopped Pork, and Country-Roasted Chicken. Each seasoning blend was personally developed by Dave himself, after years of research and development to bring flavorful and authentic BBQ to his Guests. Scratch-recipes round out the menu with delicious items that include Famous Dave’s award-winning Corn Bread Muffins and Dave’s Famous Bread Pudding. For more information, visit famousdaves.com, facebook.com/famousdaves, or follow on Twitter @Famous_Daves.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Hoch

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

jennifer@nolimitagency.com