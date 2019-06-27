Famous Dave’s Announces KC Glaser as Director of Marketing

Restaurant Industry Marketing Veteran Joins BBQ Restaurant Brand From Buffalo Wild Wings

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) Famous Dave’s has announced the appointment of KC Glaser as its new Director of Marketing. Glaser is a marketing leader with broad marketing experience in the restaurant industry, working with brands that include Buffalo Wild Wings and International Dairy Queen. Glaser will officially join Famous Dave’s on July 8 and will focus on delivering a cohesive brand message for the BBQ franchise restaurant chain. In the role, Glaser will be responsible for the overall marketing calendar and strategy, planning and execution of marketing initiatives and public relations.

“KC was selected for the role after an extensive search of the industry’s top leading marketing talent and we feel he will provide the right mixture of experience and innovative thinking to advance our efforts to support our system and continue to grow the brand,” said Jeff Crivello, CEO of Famous Dave’s. “As we work to ensure we have strong leadership in place in all areas of our business, we are extremely excited to welcome KC to the Famous Dave’s family.”

Glaser most recently served as the Director of Marketing, Guest Experience with Buffalo Wild Wings, overseeing on-premise guest experience, digital content strategy and off-premise (take out, delivery, retail and ecommerce). Before Buffalo Wild Wings, Glaser worked in brand management at International Dairy Queen, managing and growing their largest brand, Blizzard.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of the Famous Dave’s team,” said Glaser. “This is a brand that has so much to offer, and a quality story to share with the world. I’m very much looking forward to telling that story, and in turn growing this great brand.”

Glaser graduated from the University of Minnesota – Carlson School of Management of a Bachelor Science in Business; Entrepreneurial Studies and General Management as well as a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.), in Marketing.

About Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) was founded by ‘Famous Dave’ Anderson, whose passion for BBQ led him on a 25-year cross-country trek to find the best regional BBQ recipes in the country before opening the first Famous Dave’s in Hayward, Wisconsin. As of May 13, 2019, Famous Dave’s has 136 locations in 33 states and three countries including 27 company-owned and 109 franchise-operated restaurants. Famous Dave’s is known for its on-premise real pit smokers, scratch-recipe cooking, and 700 national and regional awards for everything from best ribs to best Bar-B-Que sauce to best cookbook. Famous Dave’s offers a wide variety of BBQ favorites including signature award-winning St. Louis-Style Ribs, Texas Beef Brisket, Georgia Chopped Pork, and Country-Roasted Chicken. Each seasoning blend was personally developed by Dave himself, after years of research and development to bring flavorful and authentic BBQ to his Guests. Scratch-recipes round out the menu with delicious items that include Famous Dave’s award-winning corn bread muffins and Dave’s Famous bread pudding.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Hoch

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

jennifer@nolimitagency.com