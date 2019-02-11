Famous Dave’s and Tablez Food Company to Open Brand’s Fourth Location in United Arab Emirates on February 11

Storied Barbeque Franchise Expands Master Development Agreement with Tablez, Prepares to Open Newest UAE Location in Dubai Festival City Mall

Minnetonka, MN (RestaurantNews.com) Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. has increased the scope of its master development agreement reached with Tablez Food Company to bring three additional restaurants to the United Arab Emirates for a total of seven locations.

On February 11th, Tablez will officially be opening its fourth Famous Dave’s location at Level 1, Water Front, Dubai Festival City Mall in the Dubai Festival City neighborhood of Dubai.

After seeing the potential Famous Dave’s had in the UAE thanks to its name recognition and legacy status, Tablez made the decision to expand its agreement with the brand in August 2018. Since, Tablez and Famous Dave’s have worked together to launch the brand in the country with much success, even beating initial projections to open several locations ahead of schedule.

Full-service barbeque concepts have seen tremendous success in the United States, but haven’t made the leap to the Middle East until Famous Dave’s led the charge in 2016. As an innovator in the space, Famous Dave’s embraces the challenge of becoming a familiar name in a new international territory to then grow consistently in neighboring countries.

With the expanded development agreement, Famous Dave’s is excited to bring a relevant menu of its award-winning BBQ and grilled meats, burgers, sandwiches, salads, made-from-scratch sides and classic desserts to even more guests in the UAE.

“As we continue to enter new markets worldwide, our partnership with Tablez represents our company’s willingness and ability to innovate while simultaneously maintaining our strong brand culture and identity. We’re excited for the opportunity to continue attracting new Famous Dave’s fans and franchise partners across the globe,” said Famous Dave’s CEO Jeff Crivello. “By strategically working with the best food and beverage group in the country, we’ve been able to successfully provide a customized, world-class dining experience,” added Famous Dave’s COO Geovannie Concepcion.

Tablez Food Company, the food and beverage arm of Lulu International Group, both develops and seeks out new concepts to bring to the region where it has a has a strong presence and market expertise. The company has worked with several franchise brands to bring an elevated dining experience to its customers, including Grimaldi’s Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria, Galito’s Flame-Grilled Chicken, Sugar Factory, Pancake House, and more.

About Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) was founded by ‘Famous Dave’ Anderson, whose passion for BBQ led him on a 25-year cross-country trek to find the best regional BBQ recipes in the country before opening the first Famous Dave’s in Hayward, Wisconsin. Famous Dave’s is known for its on-premise real pit smokers, scratch-recipe cooking, and 700 national and regional awards for everything from best ribs to best sauce to best cookbook. Famous Dave’s offers a wide variety of BBQ favorites including signature award-winning St. Louis-Style Ribs, Texas Beef Brisket and Country-Roasted Chicken. Each seasoning blend was personally developed by Dave himself after years of research and development in order to bring flavorful and authentic BBQ to his guests. Scratch-recipes round out the menu with delicious sides and desserts that include meaty Wilbur Beans, Drunkin’ Apples, and Dave’s Famous Bread Pudding. For more information, visit famousdaves.com, facebook.com/famousdaves, or follow on Twitter @Famous_Daves.

