Famous Breadsticks, Italian Fare Coming to Panama City with New Fazoli’s

The nation’s largest Italian QSR brand is set to make debut near Bay City Point shopping center on Aug. 2, its fifth Florida location

Panama City, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s is ready to bring more of its iconic Italian flavors to the Sunshine State!

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Fazoli’s first Panama City restaurant will open its doors at 2219 MLK Blvd. and begin serving its premium, craveable Italian dishes and signature hot, fresh breadsticks.

“We can’t wait to bring Panama City its go-to spot for Fast. Fresh. Italian.,” said Franchisee Bob Amin. “The Bay City Point shopping center is a great hub for the community, and Fazoli’s delicious Italian recipes and famous breadsticks will be the perfect fuel up after a day out shopping or hitting the beach. We can’t wait to open our doors!”

Fazoli’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. When Panama City’s first Fazoli’s opens, it will mark the fifth in Florida and 220th location systemwide. For more information about Fazoli’s, visit fazolis.com .

About Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and ranked number seven on FastCasual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list in 2022. Additionally, it was named to Technomic’s “Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report” in 2022, selected as one of the “Top 50 Global Fast Casual Innovators in 2021” by Foodable, a “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” Fazoli’s was a recipient of the 2021 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

Contact:

Mario Zavala

Champion

214-693-4964

mzavala@championmgt.com

