Family Sports Pub Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Enters 2019 With Positive Sales Momentum and Major Growth Potential

The Brand Wrapped 2018 With 3.1 Percent Positive Comps; Locked Up Positive Sales Growth for Seven Out of Last Eight Years

Tampa, FL (RestaurantNews.com) At a time when the casual dining industry at large is struggling, pub-restaurant concept Beef ‘O’ Brady’s saw significant positive sales growth, wrapping December 2018 with 3.7 percent positive sales comps. Corporate stores also had a strong year, closing December up by 7.6 percent for the month and 5.8 percent for the year overall. System check costs averaged at a 1.9 percent increase over 2017, but traffic average also increased by 1.2 percent—a statistic indicating unique momentum in an industry seeing negative traffic overall. For seven of the last eight years, the family-friendly sports pub chain has enjoyed positive sales growth, and the brand enters 2019 positioned for even more.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s drives sales growth through various programs focused on the positive experience of their guests. In 2018, the brand launched a value platform that in includes daily specials, a “2 for $20” promotion that lets guests order one starter and two entrees for $20, plus coupon drops. A loyalty program also launched last year, and customers saw even more variety and convenience come from the brand with the addition of a chargrill menu and delivery options. Finally, remodels designed to enhance the openness of the space and improve unit atmosphere took place at several Beef ‘O’ Brady’s locations, with impressive results—emblematic of the benefits of remodeling, the newly remodeled Fish Hawk, FL location closed the year up 43% in sales.

With sales volume serving as a critical indicator of a franchise’s success, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s has proven year over year that their model is strong and only getting stronger: the brand’s AUV for 2018 was $1.22 million and has grown $370,000 since the recession. Leading competitors in the casual dining segment, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s has set a new AUV record every year, driven by impressive performances from their franchisees.

“Simply put, it was a good year because we had 3.1 percent comp sales growth, which was made up of 1.9 points of check growth and 1.2 points traffic growth. We had positive traffic and that’s a good sign in casual dining,” said Beef ‘O’ Brady’s CEO Chris Elliott. “That’s the seventh year out of the last eight that we had positive comps, and our AUV’s hit a new record this past year. We’re really excited about these two statistics—these are extremely important in the retail industry.”

Elliot also attributed sales growth to the brand’s remodeling initiatives, promotional calendar, and enhanced menu and the introduction of third-party delivery.

With such a focused emphasis on customer loyalty, dining experience and high-value offerings, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is poised for another growth-rich year in 2019.

About Beef ‘O’ Brady’s

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is a franchise of family sports pubs that provides the perfect atmosphere for friends and families to watch the game and grab a bite. With a focus on providing value without sacrificing quality, the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s menu features delicious family favorites like award-winning wings, fresh Angus burgers, crisp salads, hearty pizza and flatbreads, along with a kids’ menu and a full bar for the adults. Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is strongly dedicated to community involvement through ongoing partnerships with local schools, youth sports leagues and other community groups. Beef ‘O’ Brady’s currently operates 172 locations in 23 states. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit http://www.beefobradysfranchise.com.

