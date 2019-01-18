Family restaurant, offering 'a little bit of everything,' opens in Coopersburg

Another dining draw has opened in Coopersburg, supplementing longtime borough eateries such as Coopersburg Diner and Inside Scoop and new foodie finds such as Santiago’s Diner and Sage Alley Brewery & Grille.

Maria’s Family Restaurant, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, opened Dec. 5 in the former Mario’s Pizza space at 565 E. Station Ave.

Breakfast items, offered all-day, range from pancakes, French toast and blueberry and chocolate chip pancakes to creamed chipped beef over toast, a Monte Cristo sandwich (sliced turkey, ham and Swiss cheese between French toast) and various omelettes, including Greek, South of the Border and Tuscan chicken.

A breakfast special, offered 7-11 a.m., includes two eggs any style, home fries, toast and jelly, coffee and a small juice for $6.49.

Most other menu items, including burgers, cheesesteaks, club sandwiches and gyros, are under $8, while dinner platters such as baked meatloaf, lasagna, roast turkey and veal parmigiana, are $7.99-$15.99.

More than a dozen chef’s special platters ($10.99-$17.99), served with soup or salad and one vegetable, range from chicken cordon bleu, Delmonico steak and grilled pork chop to a fried seafood combo, shrimp scampi over rice and eggplant parmesan with spaghetti.

There are also Mexican dishes such as tacos, tortas and fajitas.

“We have a little bit of everything,” said owner Maria Sosa, who also operates Don Diego’s Mexican Restauarant on South Fourth Street in Allentown.

Maria’s, featuring a mix of booths, counter seating and tables with chairs, offers daily lunch specials (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), including an Italian sausage sandwich, tuna melt and reuben (each with fries), for $6.99 each.

Maria’s is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every other day. Info: 484-863-9100.

