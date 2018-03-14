Family Of Original Owner Returns To Purchase Pittsburg Pizza Inn

Pittsburg, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pizza Inn announced today that Nathan Crouch has become the new franchise partner of the restaurant located at 1000 North Greer in Pittsburg, Texas.

The popular pizza chain is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The restaurant’s original pizzas blend everyone’s favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily.

This particular location was originally built and opened in 1998 by Joe Crouch, Nathan Crouch’s father.

“The Pittsburg Pizza Inn was my father’s first franchise, so it holds great significance for our family,” said Nathan Crouch. “My father sold it a few years ago and I decided to buy it back because we love the Pittsburg community and we believe that they deserve a nice restaurant where they can buy high-quality food at a great price. My father and I love the pizza business, we also own the Pizza Inn location in Sulphur Springs. We look forward to the great things to come with this location and we’re excited to get involved again in the community.”

Pizza Inn’s All Day Buffet serves up a quantity of quality, from signature combinations like the Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Fajita pizzas to zesty pastas, fresh salad and one-of-a-kind desserts. If a guest’s favorite pizza isn’t on the buffet, they can simply ask and it’ll be freshly made on the spot.

The Pittsburg restaurant is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

