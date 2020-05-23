  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Family distraught after officials say Cook County Jail detainee died by suicide

May 23, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Rosemary Sobol
Family photo provided by Diane Gardner

A Cook County jail inmate found in his cell died by suicide Thursday, officials said.