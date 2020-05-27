Families of more than 2 million Florida children to get extra food stamp benefits

The federal government on Wednesday approved Florida’s request to give the families of more than 2 million school children extra food-stamp benefits, state leaders announced, helping to address the unprecedented need created by the COVID-19 economic collapse. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Pandemic EBT program will automatically increase the amount of money families are given on their Electronic Benefits Transfer cards starting in June if their children are eligible for free or reduced-price school lunches. The families will not have to apply.