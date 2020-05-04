Families Get More Free from Church’s Chicken Starting May 4th

Four Free Chicken Pot Pies Now Included With Every Family Meal Purchase at Company Owned Locations

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Church’s Chicken ® has always been a brand that has cared for their communities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the brand has been proactive with donating food to front line health and medical workers along with local food banks. With continued social distancing measures, including extended closures of schools, which many families rely upon for making sure kids are well fed each day, Church’s Chicken has announced it will be adding some significant free extras to all family meal purchases at company owned restaurants, starting Monday, May 4th.

“Church’s remains committed to the communities we’ve proudly served for nearly 70 years,” says Brian Gies , Chief Marketing Officer for the brand. “Providing that something extra without the additional cost is a small way to make a big difference to our Church’s family. If we can help stretch a single meal further or provide leftovers or snacks for the next day, we want people to know we’re here to help keep everyone well fed.”

For a limited time, four (4) FREE Hand-held Chicken Pot Pies will be included with every Church’s family meal purchase. This portable take on classic chicken pot pie brings together all-white-meat chicken and a mix of vegetables in a buttery, creamy sauce, all wrapped in a classic, hot, flaky, golden fried pie crust.

Church’s Family Meals are already known for hearty portions, including shareable homestyle sides like Baked Macaroni ‘n Cheese, Fried Okra and Honey Butter Biscuits . The four (4) FREE Hand-held Chicken Pot Pies will automatically be added to all Family Meal orders at Church’s 164 company owned domestic locations. No coupon or discount code is required.

“Small gestures really mean a lot in these uncertain times,” adds Gies. “If an extra portion of Church’s comfort food can brighten someone’s day, we welcome the opportunity to pay that goodwill forward.”

All free Family Meal extras will be available at all participating Church’s restaurants, while supplies last.

About Church’s Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken® is one of the largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church’s® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, homestyle sides all for a great value. Church’s® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and international territories. With system-wide sales of more than $1 billion, the system had a recording-breaking year in 2019. During two national media windows the brand drove sales performance that outpaced the broader QSR category. For more information, visit www.churchs.com . Follow Church’s® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken .

