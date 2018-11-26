Famed Italian Eatery, Babbo, Reopens in the Heart of Mayfair with Hip New Interiors and a Modern Update on Traditional Italian

(RestaurantNews.com) Babbo – meaning “Daddy” in Italian – is inspired by the traditional Italian family characterized by food, family and deep-rooted heritage. This shared passion for football, family and food is what inspired Premier League Chelsea players, David Luiz and Willian Borges, to come together to reopen one of Mayfair’s much loved and famous Italian eateries.

Babbo recently reopened in Spring 2018, at its original Mayfair location on the fashionable Albemarle Street. Previously, it was loved by both locals and London restaurant critics – including the likes of The Evening Standard’s Fay Maschler. Diners can expect to be served the highest quality in Italian cuisine with bread and pasta freshly made in-house to compliment a modernised menu of traditional Italian dishes. The professional and passionate team aim to stay true to the family inspired restaurant’s reputation for outstanding Italian cuisine, while offering impeccable friendly service that keeps diners coming back for more.

The restaurant has been revived with hip new interiors featuring murals by famed independent Spanish graffiti and street artist Victoriano – who has also worked with the likes of Louis Vuitton, DKNY, W Hotel, Google and Converse. The graffiti murals around the restaurant create a vibrant atmosphere and draw inspiration from Italian cinema focusing on the concept of family.

Walking by you cannot miss the restaurant’s exterior with a giant impressive mural of a father fist bumping his son – a universal gesture similar in meaning to a handshake or high five. Another highlight is the vintage Fiat 500 from 1972 parked outside the restaurant, which has been beautifully customized by Victoriano and ideal for capturing picture-perfect sharable moments. Once you enter inside there is a colourful and cheeky mural of a little girl spray painting on the wall – an innuendo that suggests the little girl or ‘daughter’ of the family has somehow done all the graffiti around the restaurant as a child would draw on the walls with crayons.

The intimate, light-hearted and familial atmosphere is replicated in the restaurant’s menu of signature Italian dishes with a modern twist. Spearheading the new menu is Italian executive chef Nicola Cariglia. Drawing inspiration from his roots growing up in Southern Italy and experience working at top restaurants- including Corrigan’s Mayfair, Edera Restaurant in Notting Hill, 11 Park Walk Chelsea, and Restaurant Vivendo in Geneva – Cariglia has expertly executed a menu of traditional Italian dishes inspired by family recipes that have been updated using only the best of British and Italian produce.

Babbo’s signature dish, Lasagne al Ragout di Chianina, is born from a 100-year old secret family recipe passed down through generations with love and respect. Other standout pasta dishes include Capelli d’Angelo (angel hair pasta) with your choice of indulgent toppings of either Al Tartufo (truffles) or Al Caviale (caviar), Linguine all’Astice (linguine pasta cooked in lobster sauce), and Veal Ragu Pappardelle (minced veal with pappardelle).

For the health conscious and diners with dietary restrictions, the restaurant offers a separate vegetarian and vegan menu with gluten-free pasta options. Vegetarian options include the freshly handmade Gnocchi con pomodorini freschi (Gnocchi with fresh tomato and scamorza cheese).

Non-pasta dining options include modernized versions of Italian favourites including Branzino al Sale (salt-crusted baked sea bass served and deboned tableside), Vitello alla Milanese (veal coated in breadcrumbs and served with a Melinda tomato salad), and Gamberoni alla Griglia (spicy king prawns served with stracciatella cheese and cured duck).

Standout desserts include homemade Tiramisu and Cheesecake with compressed mango, fresh passionfruit and basil ice cream. Starters range in price from £6 to £20 with Tartare di Ricciola (Australian Hiramasa Kingfish with fennel and caviar) being the most expensive of starters. Mains range in price from £16 to £60 for the beef T-bone steak for two persons. Brunch is served every weekend Saturday to Saturday from 12pm to 5pm.

Babbo offers an extensive wine list of over 100 wines from around the world, and signature cocktails with names inspired from Italian cinema including the ‘Godfather,’ a scotch whiskey and almond liqueur blend. A complimentary lighter version of the same cocktail is also available called the ‘Godmother.’

The restaurant’s prime location makes it ideal for spotting celebrities and people watching. British DJ and actress, Laura Pradelska, and fitness coach and TV presenter, Joe Wicks, have both recently visited for dinner. If you are a football fan you might even spot dining one evening one of the many famous footballers who frequent the restaurant including the likes of Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud, Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante, AC Milan’s Tiemoue Bakayoko, and Newcastle’s Kenedy. Other football stars who have visited include Watford’s Richarlison, West Ham’s Joao Mario, Southampton’s Cedric Soares, former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre, and Napoli Manager Carlo Ancelotti. Support has even come all the way from Brazil with Neymar and the entire Brazilian National Team visiting the restaurant before competing in the 2018 World Cup.

The intimate restaurant is spread across two floors with the main restaurant and bar located on the ground floor, which seats 64 and 6 persons at the bar. Upstairs there is a private dining room available for private hire, which seats 10-14 persons. Babbo is a home away from home, a place to tell stories and create new memories by bringing people together for a great homemade meal. Location:39 Albemarle St, Mayfair, London W1S 4JQ Reservations:020 3889 0780 Proprietors:David Luiz and Willian Borges Cuisine:Traditional Italian with a modern twist Seating:64 table seats, 6 bar seats, private room 10-14 seats Opening Hours:Sunday – Wednesday

Thursday

Friday – Saturday

Brunch Saturday & Sunday12pm-11pm

12pm-12am

12pm-1am

12pm-5pm Instagram: @babbo_restaurant

Twitter: @BabboLondon

Facebook: @BabboRestaurantLondon

Website: www.babborestaurant.co.uk

For PR & Press Inquiries Please Contact:

JPR Media Group

Sophie Thomas

babbo@jprmediagroup.com

T: 020 7584 1978

www.jprmediagroup.com