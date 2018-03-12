Famed chef David Chang to launch new media company

On the heels of his currently trending Netflix series, “Ugly Delicious,” world-famous chef and food authority David Chang is launching a food and culture-focused multimedia company dubbed Majordomo Media.

First reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Chang is partnering with Christopher Chen, an executive producer on “Ugly Delicious.” This is not Chang’s first foray into media. Besides helming his Momofuku restaurant group (with projects in New York, Tokyo, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Sydney and Los Angeles), Chang also co-founded Lucky Peach magazine, which was published from 2011 until May 2017. Majordomo Media shares a name with Chang’s new LA restaurant of the same name, but the media company will operate independently of Chang’s restaurant empire.

"Majordomo is a place for people to connect over the things I believe define culture: travel, food, music, sports, exploration," Chang said in a statement. "I want to create experiences where it’s OK to have honest conversations — where people can consider culture and race and have strong opinions while exploring their passions"

The nascent company, which will produce editorial content across film, audio and television properties, has already partnered with a slew of media heavy-hitters. Scott Dadich, founder and co-CEO of design and strategy firm Godfrey Dadich Partners, has signed on to Majordomo. Chang and Dadich (also former editor-in-chief of Wired magazine and co-creator of the Netflix series “Abstract: The Art of Design”) are expected to provide more insight about the project at a presentation at South by Southwest on Monday.

Mary Melton, former Los Angeles Magazine editor-in-chief, and Chris Ying and Rachel Khong, both formerly of Lucky Peach, were also brought on. Dave O’Connor, president of entertainment at Godfrey Dadich, will lead the company’s television, film and audio programming, according to a news release.

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

Related: Momofuku's ginger scallion noodles: Bold flavor for wintry days »