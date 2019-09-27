Famed Artichoke Basille’s Pizza Announces Highly-Anticipated Hoboken Grand Opening

The NYC Pizza Concept’s First New Jersey Outpost Will Officially Open Doors October 7

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Famed authentic New York pizza concept, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, will open its first location across the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey on Monday, October 7. The highly-anticipated outpost, located at 96 Hudson Street in the Hoboken Historic District, will celebrate its Grand Opening beginning at 11:00 a.m. The opening marks the first of five Artichoke Pizza locations to be opened across the state by franchisees Premal & Leelawathi Shanghvi.

“We have received an outpouring of support from the Historic District community since first announcing that we were coming to the area, and we are incredibly excited to finally open our doors in Hoboken,” said Premal Shanghvi. “We’re looking forward to serving New Jersey and slinging Artichoke Pizza to families, businesses, and commuters here for many years to come!”

Additionally, Artichoke’s Hoboken restaurant will be kicking off its New Jersey debut the day before the Grand Opening with a fundraiser benefiting the Hoboken Library Foundation. Guests who want the first taste of Artichoke Pizza while also supporting the local community can visit on Sunday, October 6 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., when 100% of the sales proceeds from that day will be donated to the Library Foundation which helps provide long-term stable support for the resources and services the library requires to meet the community’s evolving educational, social, cultural, technological, and informational needs. In addition, the library’s BookBike will be on site offering cookbooks and more for guests to borrow, and library staff will be on hand to sign up new members with library cards.

The concept was founded in NYC’s East Village in 2008 by cousins, pizzaiolos, and fourth-generation restaurateurs Francis Garcia and Sal Basille. Artichoke Basille’s Pizza is renowned for their signature slices and whole pies, which are always cooked to perfection in a ceramic-tiled pizza oven and made with a thick crust sturdy enough to hold up heavy toppings like artichoke cream sauce, Surimi crab meat, and piles of pepperoni, sausage, and more. Their award-winning offerings have attracted a cult-like fanbase of local New Yorkers, tourists, and celebrities alike, and founders Fran & Sal have garnered national recognition with appearances on The Rachael Ray Show, Fox & Friends, late-night TV shows, and two of their own Cooking Channel series: Pizza Masters and Pizza Cuz.

The Hoboken location, on the corner of 1st & Hudson, looks nearly identical to the Artichoke Pizza in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. The design of both the exterior and interior mirror the classic look and feel found at Artichoke’s other locations with key elements such as tin ceilings, gooseneck lighting, and mosaic tiles. The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.

About Artichoke Basille’s Pizza

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza is a New York City-based fast casual pizza concept known for its authentic, thick crust New York slices and whole pies. The concept was founded by cousins and pizzaiolos Francis Garcia and Sal Basille in 2008, and has since attracted legions of fans from NYC locals, tourists, and celebrities alike. Unlike other fast casuals, their pizzas are never made in a conveyor belt oven, and their curated flavors range from the unique to the traditional, like the namesake Artichoke Pie, Crab Pie, and Vodka Pie. Artichoke Pizza has gained national attention via Fran & Sal’s two Cooking Channel series, appearances on nationally-syndicated television shows, and was recently named on QSR’s list of ‘40 Most Exciting Fast Casuals Under 40 Units.’ The brand currently operates 13 locations from coast-to-coast, with additional franchised locations underway in New Jersey, Connecticut, and Arizona. Visit www.artichokepizza.com for more information.

