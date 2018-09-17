Fall’s Favorite Protein-Packed Duo Returns to Juice It Up!

Pumpkin Pleaser Smoothie and Bowl are a Healthier, Indulgent Option for Guests this Season

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl chains, is offering the perfect pumpkin duo just in time for fall, the Pumpkin Pleaser Smoothie and Bowl. Back by popular demand, these seasonal fan-favorites give customers the option of enjoying the tried and true traditional smoothie or the decadent, creamy, crunchy pie in a bowl. So, whether guests choose to sip on the Pumpkin Pleaser Smoothie or dig into the bowl, they’ll love having healthier options to choose from during the indulgent holiday months.

Craving a slice of pumpkin pie but don’t want the added guilt? In comparison to your favorite seasonal treat, Juice It Up!’s Pumpkin Pleasers are lower in calories and an excellent source of protein, with 12g of protein in the medium sized smoothie and 14g of protein in the regular sized bowl. Made with a rich and creamy blend of soy milk, non-fat yogurt, and pumpkin spice mix, the Pumpkin Pleaser Smoothie is also jampacked with calcium, vitamin A (an aid in eye and skin health) and iron, and low in cholesterol and saturated fat. Looking for something a little heartier? Juice It Up!’s returning Pumpkin Pleaser Bowl features a generous portion of the creamy smoothie topped with organic hemp plus granola, graham cracker crumbs, whipped cream, cinnamon and graham cracker sticks.

“Pumpkin season is upon us with the return of autumn, and we listened to our guests, who demanded we bring back our popular Pumpkin Pleaser Smoothie and Bowl for this year’s fall promotion,” said Meredith Gough, Juice It Up!’s director of brand development. “Our fans are always looking for decadence on the healthier side, and it’s no secret that pumpkin flavored everything is a seasonal favorite. We’re hyperaware that all of our customers want to enjoy treats they’ve grown to love during this time of year, and we’re proud to have made menu options that remind them of their favorites, with a healthier twist, created exclusively for Juice It Up! by our in-house research and development food scientist!”

Available through November 30, the Pumpkin Pleasers will be featured on Juice It Up!’s menu alongside fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order real fruit and veggie smoothies, and nutrient-rich bowls loaded with powerful ingredients such as Acai, Pitaya, spirulina and collagen. With the brand’s Smoothie Bowls, guests can transform their favorite Classic and Veggie Smoothie into a nourishing meal replacement, topped with fresh bananas, granola and a drizzle of honey. To supercharge any bowl or smoothie, Juice It Up! offers a “Make it Green” option by blending in raw kale and spinach to add an extra dose of fiber, vitamins and minerals, as well as the new option of topping their bowl with a variety of ingredients for further customization.

Check out “What’s New” on the Juice It Up! website to stay updated on special offers and juicy promotions. Fans can also follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for coupons and frequent limited time offers. Raw juice and smoothie lovers are encouraged to join Juice It Up!’s Smooth e-Club for weekly specials and sign up for the rewards program in-store to receive 25% off their next order.

For the full menu and complete nutritional information, visit www.juiceitup.com.

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! is a leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl franchise. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, Florida, New Mexico, Oregon, and Texas, the privately-owned company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on healthy smoothies and bowls, the growing demand for raw and cold pressed juice options, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” An established lifestyle brand with unparalleled experience in the raw juice bar industry, Juice It Up! has been included in Fast Casual’s 2017 Top 100 Movers & Shakers List, Franchise Times’ 2017 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, named a 2018 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked “Top 3” Smoothies/Juices franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. According to the Nation’s Restaurant News Annual Top 200 Report, the $32.1 billion U.S. beverage-snack industry is recognized as one of 2018’s top five bestselling restaurant segments. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

