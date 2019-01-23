Fall in Puppy Love at MUTTS Canine Cantina

Adoptable dogs, toy donations, Puppy Kissing Booth and more set for Feb. 10

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) In honor of Valentine’s Day, MUTTS Canine Cantina is spreading the love for man’s best friend.

On Sunday, Feb. 10, Dallas dog lovers are invited to come out to celebrate their four-legged besties with a Valentine’s themed event featuring a Tito’s Vodka Puppy Kissing Booth, where guests can get the best kisses ever from puppies from the SPCA of Texas. The SPCA will also be at the park with adorable dogs available for adoption.

After getting some sweet puppy kisses, hang out on the patio and peruse goodies from local vendors including La Barkeria Bakery, Organic Barky Bites and more.

Guests are also invited to bring a dog toy, treat or blanket to the event, to be donated to the SPCA. In exchange for the donation, attendees will receive free hot chocolate to sip on while hanging out with other dog-loving Dallasites. Keep spreading the love and purchase a Tito’s Mule cocktail for $10 and proceeds will benefit SPCA.

In addition to these tasty drinks, MUTTS will be serving its full menu throughout the event, so guests can enjoy beer, wine, margaritas or milkshakes while chowing down on a chicken sandwich. And be sure to show the pup some love with a treat from the WOOF! Menu, like a Doggie Dog beef frank.

For more Puppy Love information, visit the Facebook event page.

MUTTS Canine Cantina specializes in providing a unique urban oasis for dogs and their owners. Complete with a wine and beer garden and spaciously shaded dog park, MUTTS is a place where dogs of all sizes can run, exercise and play in the fresh air while their owners relax and socialize. The Uptown and Fort Worth locale has quickly become a popular respite and watering hole for dogs and their favorite humans alike. For more information, visit MUTTSCantina.com.

About FreeRange Concepts

Pioneering fresh ideas in the restaurant industry and with local venues like Bowl & Barrel, Mutts Canine Cantina, The Rustic and The General Public, FreeRange Concepts is led by founders Kyle Noonan and Josh Sepkowitz, who have a combined 20 years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry. For more information, please visit FreeRangeConcepts.com.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com