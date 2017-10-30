Fall in Love with New Menu Items and Seasonal Promotions at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Bison Meatloaf

The cooler weather brings new menu items including Bison Meatloaf and a Bison Burger, DIY mimosas, and Monday Night Happy Hour

Huntington Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) As the seasons change, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar introduces new fall-centric menu items, curated in their from-scratch kitchen, and now being served on their innovative lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch menus. For additional fall fun, Lazy Dog now offers DIY mimosas all weekend long and Monday Night Happy Hour.

The fall menu, crafted by Co-founder, Gabe Caliendo, will focus on elevated, nostalgic dishes made from scratch. Lazy Dog’s dedication to authentic, house made cuisine is showcased in every dish. The exquisite dining experience at Lazy Dog begins in the kitchen where each restaurant is staffed with their own executive chef, sous chef, and more, providing a hands on approach to crafting handcrafted ingredients and delicious meals at each store.

New fall and winter menu items include:

Roasted Street Carrots – A twist on street corn – organic rainbow heirloom carrots, garlic, queso blanco, cilantro lime crema, and Tajin.

Bacon Candy – brown sugar, crushed red pepper chili flakes, and black pepper.

Buffalo Cauliflower – housemade high altitude hot sauce, blue cheese, and fresh parsley.

Certified Angus Beef Ribeye or Flat Iron– a choice of a 14oz ribeye with blue cheese butter or a 10oz flat iron with garlic butter. Served with waffle cut au gratin potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and housemade gravy.

Berkshire Pork Shank – Durham Ranch 100 percent Berkshire pork, slow-braised in pork broth with tangerine juices, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and honey, and served with spicy kimchi fried rice.

Slow-Cooked Tomato Soup – San Marzano tomatoes, roasted red peppers, cream, fresh basil, and housemade croutons.

Pork Noodle Bowl – lunch special – housemade bone broth, slow-cooked pork shoulder, sunny-side up egg, rice noodles, cabbage slaw, fresh basil, cilantro, mint, and chili oil.

For Brunch goers:

Bananas Foster French Toast – walnuts, caramelized bananas, housemade caramel, and a dollop of whipped cream.

Cheesy Eggs + Avocado Toast – creamy scrambled eggs, cheddar, jack, sea salt, red pepper flakes, and crushed avocado on grilled French bread, served with a choice of side.

Baked Wild Huckleberry Pancake – strawberries, huckleberries, raspberries, maple bacon butter, warm syrup, and whipped cream.

For those with a Sweet Tooth:

Apple-Huckleberry Open Face Pie – made from scratch with wild huckleberries, apples, cinnamon sugar, salted caramel sauce, and served warm with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.

Pumpkin Cheesecake – graham cracker crust, housemade caramel, chocolate sauce, cinnamon sugar walnut crumble, and whipped cream.

Guests can also enjoy new libations from the bar menu including the Huckleberry Basil Bourbon Shrub made with Buffalo Trace bourbon, housemade wild huckleberry shrub, fresh basil, and soda; the Maple Bacon Old Fashioned with housemade bacon-washed Tin-Cup Mountain whiskey, maple syrup, bitters, Montenegro Amaro liquor, and bacon candy; and the Tangerine Thyme Margarita made with Lunazul tequila, fresh citrus puree, and thyme.

Along with their delicious weekend brunch menu, guests can delight themselves with DIY mimosas all weekend long. For $20, the table will receive a bottle of Freixenet sparkling wine, with a trio of juices: tangerine-orange, huckleberry, and peach-raspberry; this serves two – four people for guests 21 years or older.

Root for the winning team any Monday night throughout football season and enjoy Happy Hour from 3 p.m. until closing in the bar or patio area. Guests can enjoy Happy Hour drinks and eats such as the new Pow Pow Popcorn made with housemade caramel, sea salt, chili flakes, and black pepper.

Lazy Dog operates 23 restaurants in California, Nevada and Texas. For information please visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com Learn more about the Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar food philosophy here.

About Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Inspired by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where founder Chris Simms spent many family vacations, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. The first Lazy Dog restaurant opened in the Huntington Beach area in 2003 and showcased an eclectic menu of memorable family favorites reinterpreted with bold new flavors and served with small-town hospitality. Open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a full bar program that includes unique and approachable specialty cocktails, a wide selection of craft beers and Lazy Dog’s own handcrafted beer selection.

Lazy Dog’s dedication to authentic, house made cuisine is showcased in every dish. The Lazy Dog experience begins in the kitchen where each restaurant is staffed with their own executive chef, sous chef, and more, providing a hands on approach to crafting made-from-scratch ingredients and delicious meals at each store. In addition to the forthcoming locations in Sacramento, Lazy Dog currently has 23 locations throughout California, Nevada and Texas with more on the way. For more information visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com.

