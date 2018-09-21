Fall in Love Again with Yogurtland’s Pumpkin Pie Flavor, Available For a Limited Time

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Yogurtland is welcoming fall early this year with the return of its popular Pumpkin Pie frozen yogurt. Available at select stores nationwide, Yogurtland is giving fall fanatics a jump start to the seasonal pumpkin craze with every spoonful of this decadent treat.

Yogurtland takes pumpkin delight to a new level with its very own take on Pumpkin Pie as this delicious frozen yogurt flavor features real pumpkin and spices that will have fans tasting grandma’s homemade pumpkin pie in every bite. This creamy delight is fat free and gluten free, giving dessert fans even more to celebrate.

“Guests tell us how much they love our Pumpkin Pie so we’re bringing it out earlier this year. It’s interesting to see the creations our guests make with Pumpkin Pie. My personal favorite is our Pumpkin Pie yogurt alongside our Real Vanilla Ice Cream” said John Wayne Carlson, Yogurtland’s SVP of Marketing, Development and Operations.

Yogurtland’s flavorologists continually create craveable flavors that keep fans loving their frozen dessert experience. Yogurtland owns its own dairy, and by controlling the manufacturing process, the company delivers the highest quality flavors, setting new standards for the industry and delighting guests each day.

Yogurtland features non-fat and low-fat yogurt flavors, ice cream, and non-dairy and no sugar added choices while using milk that contains no antibiotics or added hormones. Fruit flavors are fortified with Vitamin C for an extra boost.

Presently Yogurtland has more than 320 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Singapore, Thailand, and Venezuela. Flavors are always subject to creative change and popular demand. For more information, visit http://www.yogurt-land.com or http://www.facebook.com/yogurtland.

