Fall Head Over Heels in Love with Baskin-Robbins Kiss-Inspired February Menu

Sundae Specials, Customizable Cakes and More to Make the Month of Love Even Sweeter

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Baskin-Robbins, the world’s largest chain of specialty ice cream shops, is teaming up with HERSHEY’S to make the stuff of chocolate-infused ice cream dreams come true with the February Flavor of the Month, Cherry Cordial with KISSES. Featuring HERSHEY’S chocolate ice cream, mini HERSHEY’S KISSES, and a cherry ribbon, served in a fancy waffle cone with heart-shaped sprinkles, this brand new flavor is sure to melt any heart. Guests can also get a sweet taste of this new Flavor of the Month during a National Sampling Day on Sunday, February 10 from 3:00-7:00PM*.

Baskin-Robbins is also serving up some love (and kisses) with the Love & Kisses Sundae for just $5. Two spoons are needed for this decadent Valentine’s Day treat, which features scoops of Cherry Cordial with KISSES, Love Potion 31® and Very Berry Strawberry ice creams. This ultimate sundae also includes all the fixings of an ice cream lover’s dream including: marshmallow, hot fudge and strawberry toppings; whipped cream; chopped almonds; and HERSHEY’S KISSES. Guests will be able to share their sundaes in more ways than one during their Baskin-Robbins visit by stopping at a #BRShareAKiss photo station in-store to show off how they are celebrating with friends and family on social media.

“Love is in the air at Baskin this month – and no matter who you’re celebrating with, we’re here to help you make more sweet memories,” said Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins. “There are sharable options like our two-spoon Love & Kisses Sundae and fully customizable cakes so you and your sweetheart can celebrate in your own unique way.”

Guests will also be able to serve their valentine a sweet, personal message with one of Baskin-Robbins’ three fully customizable Valentine’s Day cakes. These Valentine’s Day collection cakes were made for sharing with your sweetheart and include:

HERSHEY’S KISSES Cake , a sweet pink cake topped with HERSHEY’S KISSES and red, pink and white heart-shaped sprinkles.

, a sweet pink cake topped with HERSHEY’S KISSES and red, pink and white heart-shaped sprinkles. Love Banner Cake , a white heart-shaped cake topped with your valentine’s name and a sweet love message.

, a white heart-shaped cake topped with your valentine’s name and a sweet love message. Pink Conversation Heart (Kiss Me) Cake, a pink, heart-shaped cake that mirrors the holiday’s recognizable conversation hearts and includes the message “Kiss Me” with red, pink and white heart-shaped sprinkles around the bottom.

Whether guests are dropping by Baskin-Robbins before date night or ordering in for a cozy night at home, Baskin-Robbins is helping them spend as much time with their Valentine as possible. Through online ordering (www.baskinrobbins.com/onlineordering) and DoorDash delivery (DoorDash.com/baskinrobbins), it’s easier than ever to do it all this Valentine’s Day.

For more information about Baskin-Robbins’ wide variety of premium ice cream flavors and desserts, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaskinRobbins), Twitter (www.twitter.com/BaskinRobbins) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/BaskinRobbins).

*National Sampling Day on February 10th is available at participating locations nationwide. Offer valid 3pm – 7pm only.

About Baskin-Robbins

Named a top ice cream and frozen dessert franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine’s 38th annual Franchise 500® ranking in 2017, Baskin-Robbins is the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages, and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to consumers at more than 8,000 retail shops in 55 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,300 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Headquartered in Canton, Mass., Baskin-Robbins is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com.

Contact:

Heather McIntyre

Dunkin’ Brands

781-737-3780

Heather.mcintyre@dunkinbrands.com