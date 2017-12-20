Fall from Grace: Curtis Duffy, Michael Muser quit

In a move that sent shock waves throughout Chicago’s restaurant community and raised serious doubts about the restaurant’s future, Grace (652 W. Randolph St.) is suddenly without founding chef Curtis Duffy and general manager and wine director Michael Muser, two of the restaurant’s founders.

The story was first reported by the New York Times.

Muser quietly left the restaurant on Dec. 1; Duffy left on Monday.

A joint statement was posted on Duffy and Muser’s respective Facebook pages, and reads in part:

“It is with heartfelt gratitude that we announce our departure from Grace. While incredibly difficult to step away, it became evident that our evolving goals and aspirations were no longer aligned with the restaurant and its future, making this change necessary. We are very proud of our first restaurant, and, more than anything, wish to thank everyone who has been part of this defining phase of our lives.”

Citing legal issues, Duffy and Muser declined further comment.

On hearing the news, most of Grace’s staff members reportedly have tendered their resignations as well.

Muser and Duffy have reportedly been at odds with financial partner Michael Olszewski for some time; the two had been trying to buy out Olzewski’s interest in the business, but negotiations fell apart, leading to the split.

Grace is only the third Chicago restaurant to hold Michelin’s three-star rating. The others are Alinea, where Duffy previously worked, and L20, which is now closed.

