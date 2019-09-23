Fall Favorite Oktoberwürst Returns to Dog Haus

Seasonal sausage helps end childhood hunger – $1 from purchase price supports No Kid Hungry

Pasadena, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Dog Haus, the craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations, is celebrating Oktoberfest with the return of its festive sausage – Oktoberwürst!

For one month, guests can say “dankeschön” to Dog Haus for bringing back the famed Oktoberwürst – one-third pound of Cajun spiced emmentaler cheese stuffed bierwurst, topped with caramelized onions, sauerkraut, mustard aioli and scallions, all served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Created by Dog Haus Würstmacher and TV personality Adam Gertler, this sausage beast will be available at Dog Haus locations nationwide throughout October.

As part of its Chef Collaboration Series, Dog Haus will donate $1 of the purchase price from every Oktoberwürst sold to the restaurant’s national charity partner No Kid Hungry, whose mission is to end childhood hunger in America.

“Oktoberwürst is back by popular demand,” said Dog Haus Co-Founder & Partner Hagop Giragossian. “Adam created this one-of-a-kind, kick-ass sausage to give guests a taste of Munich during such a festive time. We are excited for guests nationwide to enjoy this innovative spin on a German classic and thrilled to continue our support of No Kid Hungry.”

“Oktoberwürst is a special limited-time offer that we serve just in time for Oktoberfest,” Gertler said. “Its flavors will transport our guests to Germany with every bite. And, the best part is, we get to give back to No Kid Hungry with each one our guests sink their teeth into.”

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. To chase it down, guests can select craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites and finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes. As a brand who gives back, Dog Haus established an ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger. Dog Haus currently has 30+ locations nationwide, and 10+ in development. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

