Fall for bellagreen’s New Autumn Seasonal Menu

Harvest Salad, Butternut Squash & Pesto Soup, Autumn Paleo Salmon Tacos and more available at Texas’ Greenest Restaurant beginning Sept. 21

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Autumn is upon us, and bellagreen

is inviting guests to celebrate this season’s harvest with comforting new dishes starring the fruits and vegetables that make up fall’s favorite flavors!

Beginning today, the American Bistro is launching its highly anticipated Autumn Seasonal Menu, which will be available for dine-in, as well as to-go and delivery from bellagreen.com and the brand’s new loyalty app, b green Rewards . These made-from-scratch, limited-time menu items are all naturally gluten-free and can be modified to meet the specific dietary needs of every guest. Fans can delight in these warm, fall-inspired dishes all season long:

Butternut Squash & Pesto Soup ($4.49/6.49) – An innovative twist on a classic crafted soup with comforting flavors of butternut squash, potatoes and a zing of orange, finished with pesto, roasted pumpkin seeds and microgreens.

Harvest Salad ($14.99) – Roasted butternut squash, red beets and quinoa tossed with mixed greens, spinach and house-made fig vinaigrette, topped with roasted pumpkin seeds, crumbled goat cheese and microgreens.

Autumn Paleo Salmon Tacos ($17.49) – Pan-seared, sustainably sourced salmon topped with a hearty combination of butternut squash, cabbage, radish and cilantro, all atop house-made paprika and parsley seasoned almond flour tortillas, served with house-made avocado tomatillo sauce.

Caramel Pumpkin Cheesecake ($8.49/ $65) – Coconut, hemp seed and almond flour gluten-free crust, filled with house-made pumpkin cheesecake blend, topped with house-made caramel sauce, powdered sugar, cinnamon and a chocolate trellis, served with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.

“At bellagreen, we use the freshest, finest ingredients to create chef-inspired dishes that are familiar and approachable but also have a unique, interesting flair,” said bellagreen CEO Jason Morgan. “Our new Autumn Seasonal items are inspired by the comforting flavors of fall, each with an unexpected, delicious twist. We look forward to sharing this new menu with guests throughout the season.”

For every Autumn Paleo Salmon Tacos sold in the Dallas area, bellagreen will donate 50 cents to Texas Trees Foundation (TTF), whose mission is to beautify North Texas by planting trees and encouraging others to do the same. Since September 2018, bellagreen has raised $49,948 for its local non-profit partners, which will allow them to plant 24,974 tree seedlings in Houston and North Texas.

Since 2008, bellagreen has served hand-crafted American bistro favorites including a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizzas, pastas and desserts. The brand was founded to provide great-tasting options for guests with dietary restrictions including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian. The menu offers Best Aquaculture Practices (“BAP”) certified seafood, locally-sourced Texas angus beef and an extensive selection of Sustainability In Practice (“SIP”) certified wines.

As Texas’ Greenest Restaurant, bellagreen strives to help its guests “Eat Well & Tread Lightly” and all seven bellagreen restaurants have officially reduced their plastic footprint by 90%. In addition to reducing plastic waste, bellagreen decreases its ecological footprint through water conservation, alternative power, pollution reduction, sustainable sourcing practices, and upcycled furnishing and building materials to maintain harmony with the environment.

About bellagreen

bellagreen is a fast-casual American bistro that serves chef-inspired dishes made in a scratch kitchen with the freshest, finest ingredients. The menu consists of a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pastas, kid’s items and desserts. bellagreen is passionate about accommodating the dietary needs of every guest. This includes allergy limitations due to gluten, soy, egg, dairy and nuts, as well as diet choices such as vegetarian and vegan. The brand has six locations in Houston and two in DFW and is continuing expansion. bellagreen is committed to creating natural, beautiful food while using sustainable restaurant operations to make life and Earth more beautiful with every meal. To learn more, please visit bellagreen.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter with handle @eatbellagreen.

