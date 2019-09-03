Fall into an Artisanal Experience with Yogurtland’s Two New Flavors this September and October

New Artisanal Collection Flavors Strawberry Balsamic Light Ice Cream and Ube Frozen Yogurt Coming to All Locations

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) This Fall, Yogurtland, the ever-popular, self-serve frozen yogurt industry leader, is expanding its flavor offerings to include a collection of two new handcrafted flavors inspired by culinary artisans for a contemporary flavor experience.

Coming soon and available for a limited time while supplies last, the Yogurtland Artisanal Collection flavors will include Strawberry Balsamic Light Ice Cream and Ube, a sweet frozen yogurt.

Available September 2, Yogurtland’s Strawberry Balsamic combines sweet California strawberries with the richness, complexity and slight tart of balsamic vinegar. The smooth creamy texture of the light ice cream base combines the traditional balsamic flavor notes of fig, molasses, cherry and date with the strawberries citrusy and floral notes.

The second new flavor, available October 7, is Ube, a popular dessert flavor in the Philippines made from purple yams. The vibrant purple color is as inviting as the beautiful land that it comes from. Yogurtland’s Ube is a bold, yet understated sweet frozen yogurt, with gentle buttery and nutty flavors.

“Our flavorologists are true craftspeople, developing these perfect flavor matches that are both delicious and contemporary,” said Jacob Dubin, Yogurtland’s strategic brand manager. “We are thrilled to introduce the mouthwatering masterpieces and provide our guests with a unique dessert experience.”

Separating Yogurtland from competitors is the company’s team of flavorologists who continually create craveable flavors and the proprietary recipes for the brand’s more than 200 different and customized flavors. Each one is more tantalizing than the last, giving fans more reasons to love building their own frozen dessert experience. Whether traditional or exotic, each flavor uses real ingredients sourced from their original locations. By controlling the entire frozen yogurt making process with their own dairy, Yogurtland has raised the standards for flavors and quality to new heights and much to the delight of millions of fans.

Yogurtland features non-fat and low-fat yogurt flavors, ice cream, and non-dairy and no sugar added choices while using milk that contains no antibiotics or added hormones. Fruit flavors are fortified with Vitamin C for an extra boost.

Presently Yogurtland has more than 320 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Singapore and Thailand. For more information, visit http://www.yogurt-land.com or http://www.facebook.com/yogurtland.

