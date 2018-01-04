Falafel fans: Mamoun's opening 5 shops in Chicago area

Are falafel shops the new hot dog stands?

Mamoun’s Falafel will open five locations in the Chicago area over the next five years. It claims to be the oldest falafel restaurant in New York City,

“My family and I are longtime fans of Mamoun’s and would always visit when we traveled to New York City,” said Chicago franchisee Sagar Patel in a statement.

The franchise deal was just signed, so Chicago locations and opening dates have yet to be determined, said a spokesperson.

Founder Mamoun Chater opened the first restaurant in 1971 in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village and now has six locations in New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The restaurants still use traditional Syrian family recipes, spices and other ingredients for their Middle Eastern menu. Vegetarian and meat sandwiches and plates include the namesake falafel, as well as hummus and shawarma, plus lentil soup, stuffed grape leaves and the honey-soaked phyllo-walnut pastry baklava.

Mamoun’s has partnered with Cuisine Solutions, pioneers in sous-vide cooking. It has also teamed with Fransmart, the franchise development company behind Five Guys, The Halal Guys and Qdoba Mexican Eats.

