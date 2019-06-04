Fajita Pete’s Prepares to Open Newest Houston Location

Houston-based fajita delivery chain to make its debut June 5

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Fajita Pete’s, the popular fajita delivery chain, will open a Garden Oaks location at 1214 W. 43rd St., Ste. 1000, on Wednesday, June 5.

Located on the corner of Ella Boulevard and 43rd Street, the newest restaurant will mark Fajita Pete’s 10th restaurant in the Houston area. The 11th Houston-area location will open at 7510 Memorial Drive in a few weeks. The rapidly growing Mexican chain has 12 locations across Texas, and additional locations are opening in Houston, Spring, College Station and League City this summer.

Alane Middleton, franchisee of Fajita Pete’s Pearland, will own and operate the Garden Oaks location. Middleton previously served as a partner in four other Fajita Pete’s locations and said she’s looking forward to continuing to work with a restaurant that provides excellent service and food.

“I’ve always tried to focus on business models with a high-quality service or products that are dedicated to client satisfaction,” Middleton said. “In the casual restaurant space, Fajita Pete’s excels with a focused scratch-made menu made with premium-quality ingredients and a first-class delivery and catering experience for the customer.”

Fajita Pete’s will deliver fresh-off-the-grill fajitas and margaritas to-go within a 3 mile radius of the restaurant. Dine-in, pick-up and catering options will also be available. The new location will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

For a complete menu and list of current locations, visit fajitapetes.com. For catering questions and requests, call 713-489-8854.

Franchise agreements, which include assistance with everything from site selection to operations and sales, are available throughout Texas and for other markets. Visit fajitapetes.com/franchises for more information.

Fajita Pete’s: Fresh Fajitas Catered and Delivered

